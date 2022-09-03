Here are our Best of IFA 2022 picks

IFA 2022 is just about over, and we covered what we could remotely. We did have two of our guys on the ground in Berlin searching for tech that we could consider for our Best of IFA 2022 awards. We’re happy to report that our guys came through and sent us ten new tech products we all think are worth checking out.

Our Best of IFA 2022 list is in no particular order. Congratulations to the brands on this list for making the cut and receiving the most prestigious independent media award on the planet. Let’s get on with the Best of IFA 2022.

Techaeris Best of IFA 2022

1. Leica Cine 1: Best Short Throw Projector

Taking our Best of IFA 2022 award for short throw projector is the new Leica Cine 1. Immerse yourself in true-to-form Leica brilliance. A fusion of audiovisual excellence, the Leica Cine Laser TV brings to life outstanding imaging performance with its ultra-short throw lens that projects your favorite content from only a hair’s breadth away from your wall. The ultra-bright 4K image reproduction delivers unparalleled optical picture quality, authentic full-depth colors, and laser-sharp resolution. Combined with powerful built-in Dolby Atmos speakers, breathtaking surround sound completes the cinema experience in the comfort of your home.

The Leica Cine Laser TV easily outperforms conventional LED TVs in both size and comfort. Its ultra-short throw laser projection offers images as large as 100” while still being eye-friendly – allowing you to immerse yourself with ease in your content of choice. Find out more about the Leica Cine 1 on the company’s website.

2. Honor 70: Best Mid-Range Smartphone

Top 10 Best Goalkeepers In The Worl... Please enable JavaScript Top 10 Best Goalkeepers In The World 2022

Taking our Best of IFA 2022 award for best mid-range smartphone is the new Honor 70. Outfitted with superb features and cameras, this new mid-ranger is one to beat. The image capabilities of the HONOR 70 were redesigned from the ground, bringing a quantum leap in photo quality. The result is computational photography supported by HONOR’s RAW algorithm system and the HONOR Image Engine.

The GPU Turbo X maintains high frame rates and low power consumption while powering up high-rate games. The Honor 70 has a built-in 4800mAh large-capacity battery and is supported by a high-performance 66W Honor SuperCharge, which only takes 20 minutes to charge to 60%. Find out more about the Honor 70 on the company’s website.

3. Nokia X30 5G: Best Eco-Minded Smartphone

Taking our Best of IFA 2022 award for best eco-minded smartphone is the new Nokia X30 5G. Made with 100% recycled aluminum and 65% recycled plastic, Nokia X30 5G delivers our smallest eco-footprint to date and brings premium features – like the PureView photography experience.

Nokia X30 5G is built with both sustainability and longevity in mind. It’s protected by a 3-year warranty² and delivers 3 OS upgrades.¹ Plus, it’s designed for everyday life, with a robust metal frame and a tough display.

Eco-friendly to its core – equipped with our best PureView photo experience to date. Its body is made with 100% recycled aluminum and 65% recycled plastic – and with three years of warranty, three OS upgrades, and three years of monthly security updates, the Nokia X30 5G is built with both sustainability and longevity in mind. Capture stunning ultrawide-angle and vibrant nighttime shots and admire them on our best-yet 6.43” 90 Hz PureDisplay with bright colors and smooth viewing. Find out more about the Nokia X30 5G on the company’s website.

4. EcoFlow DELTA 2 Power Station: Best new portable power station

Taking our Best of IFA 2022 award for the best new portable power station is the EcoFlow Delta 2. The new DELTA 2 has a 1800W AC output which should be suitable for running nearly any appliance at home. Possessing the capability to be recharged to 80% in just 50 minutes, supporting charging via solar panels, and capable of running 90% of all accessories, the DELTA 2 makes users feel at home whether they are camping outdoors or living off-grid in RVs and cabins.

While boasting a large 1024Wh capacity, the EcoFlow DELTA 2 also benefits from an expandable capacity design for boosted performance. The DELTA 2 can also be combined with a DELTA 2 Extra Battery or DELTA Max Extra Battery, providing an impressive 2048Wh or 3040Wh of energy. The resulting extended run-time offers users a flexible option for on-demand energy, whether for everyday use or as an emergency power supply. Find out more about the EcoFlow Delta 2 on the company’s website.

5. MSI IMMERSE GH40 ENC: Best new gaming headset

Taking our Best of IFA 2022 award for the best new gaming headset is the MSI IMMERSE GH40 ENC. MSI IMMERSE GH40 ENC is MSI’s first gaming headset to feature an environmental noise canceling (ENC) algorithm. ENC helps keep communication crisp and clear in any environment. Get your game on anywhere, with an immersive virtual 7.1 spatial audio experience from 40mm neodymium drivers in a foldable and durable lightweight package. Find out more about the MSI IMMERSE GH40 ENC on the company’s website.

6. ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold: Best foldable screen laptop

Taking our Best of IFA 2022 award for the best foldable screen laptop is the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold. Zenbook 17 Fold OLED leads the world with its amazing 17.3” Foldable OLED (FOLED) touchscreen that folds down instantly to a compact 12.5” size, making it smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper for easy carrying. The color-accurate 2.5K slim-bezel NanoEdge Dolby Vision screen is also PANTONE Validated with TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue-light levels.

Its ingenious multiple-user modes are limited only by your imagination. The detachable ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad turn it into a powerful fully-featured laptop with a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and a stunning Harman Kardon-certified quad-speaker Dolby Atmos® audio system. The innovative camera system includes a 5 MP AI webcam, an HD IR camera for fast face login, and a color sensor for automatic brightness and color temperature control. Find out more about the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold on the company’s website.

7. Yaber Pico T1: Best Pico Projector

Taking our Best of IFA 2022 award for the best pico projector is the Yaber Pico T1. Pico T1 is Yaber’s slimmest portable projector at just 13.1mm, which is a super thin 0.52 inches. Designed to provide the highest-quality images, the Yaber Pico T1 packs a lot of power into a device that is the convenient size and weight of a smartphone.

Measuring just 150 mm x 75 mm x 13.1 mm, the Yaber Pico T1 weighs only 150g. This makes it an ideal “grab and go” projector that fits comfortably into pockets or a backpack, giving all-day power in a slimmer device. Find out more about the Yaber Pico T1 on the company’s website.

8. Honor MagicBook 14: Best new 14″ laptop

Taking our Best of IFA 2022 award for the best new 14″ laptop is the Honor MagicBook 14. Honor’s self-developed OS Turbo provides system-level performance & power consumption. Achieve an excellent balance between performance and power consumption.

12th Gen Intel Core Processor Optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 Discreet Graphics Card Equipped with super hundred-blade dual fans for efficient cooling. Features the brand-new disruptive performance/energy-efficient hybrid CPU core architecture, asynchronous 12-core, 16-thread, with a theoretical single-core turbo frequency of up to 4.5GHz.

New generation Ampere architecture, 4GB large video memory, 60W full power design, supports real-time ray tracing and DLSS oversampling. Find out more about the Honor MagicBook 14 on the company’s website.

9. Riley RS3 Scooter: Best electric scooter

Taking our Best of IFA 2022 award for the best electric scooter is the Riley RS3. While we didn’t get as much info on this little scooter as we would have liked, we know that it can fold compactly enough to fit just about anywhere. The electric motor seems to be strong enough to get most urban dwellers to and from their destination, and it charges quickly. Find out more soon about the Riley RS3 on the company’s website.

10. Tecno Megabook T1: Best new 17” laptop

Taking our Best of IFA 2022 award for the best new 17″ laptop is the thin and light Tecno Megabook T1. The Megabook T1 has a unique look with Startrail Phantom that breaks the normal design by adding the expose linear at the surface. The Startrail Phantom features a dual-tone with multiple shiny strips running across, which acts like the trajectory of the universe plants.

The indistinct “MEGABOOK” bounce on the linear, like the young generation Z who are young and wild. Meanwhile, the whole body of MEGABOOK T1 is made with premium aluminum metal to improve the texture with more silky and glassy. The laptop provides seven colors catering to the young generation’s desire for self-expression.

As the Windows 11 slogan “make every day easier,” As the Windows 11 slogan “make every day easier,” which can help GEN Z use smoothly in daily work, creative, and watch YouTube movies. MEGABOOK T1 provides a 15.6 Inch IPS FHD screen of 100% sRGB and brightness in 350nits, plus the TÜV Eye Comfort Certification for their all-day for work and watching movies without worry.

The self-developed TECNO VOC sound system cooperates with DTS sound and AI-powered technology to give an immersed experience in audio and meeting for daily scenarios. The keyboard comes with a starry backlit and fully matches the young generation’s needs. Find out more about the Tecno Megabook T1 on the company’s website.

What do you think of our Best of IFA 2022 list? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on September 3, 2022.