HyperX announces lightweight Cloud Stinger 2, now with DTS Headphone:X

HyperX’s affordably priced lightweight wired gaming headset has been updated and now features DTS Headphone:X audio for enhanced game immersion. The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 offers comfort, durability, and minimized weight without compromising performance.

“Bringing a new and improved addition to our popular selection of Stinger headsets, we are excited to expand the lineup with the Cloud Stinger 2. Offering another top-quality headset option packed with impressive features for both function and comfort, Cloud Stinger 2 stays true to its lightweight predecessors’ quality and comfort at a low price point – now with DTS Headphone:X audio for more enhanced in-game immersion.” Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX

The Cloud Stinger 2 builds on the Cloud Stinger, weighs just 275g, has 50mm drivers with 90-degree rotatable earcups, and easy-access audio controls. The convenient flip-to-mute microphone features noise-cancelling to help reduce background noise and provide clear voice quality.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset features DTS Headphone:X audio support.

Specifications of the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 include:

Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Form factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back

Frequency response: 10 Hz –28 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω

Sensitivity: 97.5 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz

T.H.D.: ≤ 2%

Frame type: Plastic

Ear cushions: Memory foam and premium leatherette

Microphone Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 100 Hz –15.6 kHz

Sensitivity: -40.5 dBV (1 V/Pa at 1 kHz)

Audio connection: Wired 3.5mm (4-pole CTIA)

Included virtual surround sound: DTS Headphone:X (2 years)

Audio controls: Onboard audio controls

PhysicalWeight: 275g

Cable length(s) and type(s): 2m headset cable, 15cm PC splitter cable

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset is now available in the U.S. through Amazon, Best Buy, and the online HyperX Shop for US$49.99 MSRP. Be sure to check back soon for our full review.

What do you think about the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 with DTS Headphone:X audio? Will you be picking a pair up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on September 6, 2022.