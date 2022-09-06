Polk Audio announces its MagniFi Max AX and MagniFi Max soundbars

Polk Audio has been making audio products since 1972, and it is one of the world’s most highly regarded audio makers. The company makes a wide range of speakers, from car audio to home audio. Today, Polk Audio has announced two new soundbars, which it says will “elevate movie, TV, gaming, and music.”

The new MagniFi Max AX and MagniFi Max AX SR are high-performance, compact, and immersive new soundbars that house 11-speaker arrays. The inclusion of Dolby Atmos and DTS X sound and Polk Audio Stereo Dimensional Array is also a large part of these soundbars’ DNA.

Both models include wireless subwoofers for extended bass response; MagniFi Max AX SR adds two wireless surround speakers for total sonic immersion. Music streaming, custom sound modes, and eARC connectivity round out the features of these all-in-ones, which are competitively priced. Here’s what the Polk Audio press release had to say.

“The MagniFi Max AX and MagniFi Max AX SR leverage 50 years of Polk speaker design expertise to deliver Polk’s best sound bar to date,” said Frank Sterns, Polk Audio President. “And with Polk’s patented Stereo Dimensional Array (SDA) and Voice Adjust technologies, the Magnify Max AX and MagniFi Max AX SR will fill any room with exceptional sound without filling the room with speakers. Add built-in wireless music streaming and you have the ultimate all-in-one entertainment hub.” Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, Done Better

MagniFi Max AX sound bars elevate surround sound to new heights with dedicated up-firing speakers that provide the critical overhead element of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-oriented sound formats. Polk’s fourth-generation patented SDA technology eliminates interaural crosstalk to deliver an ultra-wide soundstage that expands beyond the sound bar to fill the room. MagniFi Max AX presents sound sources with pinpoint accuracy, providing the most lifelike imaging of any sound bar in its class.



A Powerful 10-inch Subwoofer Maximizes Bass Impact

MagniFi Max AX and MagniFi Max AX SR each include a 10-inch down-firing subwoofer that delivers the deep, effortless bass for which Polk is famous. Wireless connection allows for convenient placement without cable clutter.



Surround Speakers Extend the Sound Field

Expand the surround capabilities of MagniFi Max AX with Polk SR2 Wireless Rear Surround Speakers ($199), available separately, or with the wireless surround speakers included with the MagniFi Max AX SR system.



Sound Optimization for Every Experience

One-touch Movie, TV and Music Modes optimize MagniFi Max AX’s bass response, clarity and soundstage for every listening scenario. Night Mode raises speech and lowers bass for late-night listening. VoiceAdjust™ technology raises the volume of voices over other soundtrack elements, for enhanced intelligibility. BassAdjust balances the low-end response of the sound bar and subwoofer for seamless bass.



A Wireless Music Streaming Hub

MagniFi Max AX and MagniFi Max AX SR support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming via Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect, or any Works with Alexa–enabled music service. Combine MagniFi AX series sound bars (including the MagniFi Mini AX) to build a multi-room music listening system.



Simple Setup and Universal Compatibility

Setup is simple with 3-in/1-out high-speed, high-bandwidth 4K HDMI connectivity and input switching. Connect the sound bars to gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, streaming boxes, and more. Connection to your TV is via HDMI eARC or ARC with the included HDMI cable; an optical input allows connection to older devices.



MagniFi Max AX includes a remote and works with most TV remotes out of the box. Its intuitive front-panel OLED display indicates adjustments and automatically dims when not in use. And MagniFi MAX AX is Roku TV-ready for even easier configuration and control.



The sound bars can be placed on a TV console or wall-mounted to accommodate any home theater design. Polk Audio

The Polk Audio MagniFi Max AX (US$799) and MagniFi Max AX SR (US$899) sound bar systems will be available in October direct from PolkAudio.com and at authorized Polk retailers in the U.S. and in other territories. Find out more on the company’s website.

Review Samsung T650 Soundbar with S... Please enable JavaScript Review Samsung T650 Soundbar with SWA-8500S 2.0 Speaker System

What do you think of these soundbars? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on September 6, 2022.