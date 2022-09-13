Mode toothbrush review: Beautiful design, intuitive features, and an excellent cleaner

We review various tech products around here and get a ton of review requests beyond actual tech products. I’ve had dozens of toothbrush review requests, but I generally pass on them. The last one I reviewed was in February 2021, and it was decent. The latest is the Mode toothbrush, which has a lot going for it that other toothbrushes don’t.

That’s not to say it’s perfect; nothing is. But the design, intuitive features, and excellent cleaning made the Mode toothbrush enjoyable and worth giving it an Editor’s Choice award. It is important to note that almost every review anyone does is subjective, but a toothbrush review is even more so. This review is my experience and cannot be duplicated as we all have different needs. So be sure to read various reviews of the Mode toothbrush to inform yourself best.

Specifications

The Mode toothbrush has the following features and specifications:

Wireless charging dock

Built-in dock nightlight

Rotating dock that fits any space

One mode with 38,000 vibrations per minute

Removes up to 10x more plaque

Soft tapered bristles reach deep between the teeth

2-minute built-in brushing timer

Aluminum handle with rubber upper

IPX7 waterproof

IPX4 splash-proof dock

30 days of battery on a single charge

Patent-pending

30-day return

1-year warranty

Subscription purchasers receive lifetime-warranty

What’s In The Box

Mode toothbrush

Charging dock

Manual and Documentation

Design

Feels nice in the hand and is made of premium materials.

Like many other companies, Mode seems to be taking cues from Apple in its design language. The design is beautiful; frankly, I cannot remember ever calling a toothbrush beautiful. The materials used are a combination of aluminum, rubber, and plastics.

The handle’s bottom half is aluminum, and the top half is rubber and plastic; the top is where the charging element is located. The power button is on the top half, flanked by a white LED charging indicator. The toothbrush head cover protects the head but is a bit loose, and I would have liked it to have a more snug fit.

The dock doubles as the plug and a nightlight, and it’s about the size of a fast charging wall wort and covered in the same rubber material as the toothbrush. The dock can rotate to charge your Mode toothbrush horizontally or vertically. This was a well-thought-out feature as storing the toothbrush vertically eliminates the second outlet on your wall. But storing the Mode toothbrush horizontally returns the use of the other outlet.

The Mode toothbrush feels very comfortable in hand. It sat well in my hand and was the right size, not too skinny but not too chubby. The toothbrush head has soft bristles that feel nice on my gums, not harsh but gentle.

Overall, the Mode toothbrush design is premium, and that design looks and matches the asking price. It is a very well-made device with a rich feature set.

Performance

Plugged in vertically

Before I touch on the Mode toothbrush cleaning attributes, let’s talk wireless docking station.

The Mode dock is an ingenious little device. It has a built-in nightlight that illuminates the space it is plugged into and takes up little space. When I first placed the toothbrush on the dock, I was soured that I had lost the second outlet above or below. But after reading the instructions more deeply, I found that Mode made the dock rotatable. So rotating to a horizontal position opens up that outlet again; well done!

The magnets on the dock and toothbrush are relatively strong, but the toothbrush can be knocked off of the dock. So I would take care of the placement of the dock and put it somewhere that does not have the potential of being bumped. It’s not a huge deal, but it was worth mentioning.

Plugged in horizontally

Finally, the Mode toothbrush cleaning attributes and performance. This one is tough to quantify and explain. The best way I can put it is that I felt Mode did an excellent job cleaning my teeth and gums. They looked great and felt even better. I thought it did a better job than some of my previous electric toothbrushes, but those were also less expensive.

I do LOVE that there is no app included. I am not a fan of apps for toothbrushes, and I like that they made this simple to use.

Overall, I think results will vary per person, but this toothbrush was excellent in my case.

Battery Life

Night light feature

Battery life was also hard to quantify as I have not had the Mode toothbrush for 30-days. Mode says you should get 30-days of battery life from this toothbrush, and I have had it for a few weeks and have not had to put it on the dock since initial charging. So take that for what it’s worth.

Price/Value

The price of the Mode toothbrush, just for the brush and one head, is US$165. You can save US$15 and buy the subscription, which gives you a lifetime warranty and a new head every three months, which costs US$10.

I think there is an immense amount of value here. Many other toothbrushes cost as much or many times more. I think price and value are on par with its competition and, in some ways, better.

The dock/charger fits in the palm of the hand.

Wrap Up

Toothbrushes are very personal; I’ve used dozens I have hated, some I have liked, and some I have loved. The Mode toothbrush was a joy to use, and its intuitive and functional features make it worth considering as your next toothbrush.