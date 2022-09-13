Amazon refreshes Kindle line-up with the lightest and smallest Kindle yet

It’s been a couple of years since we’ve seen a new Kindle e-reader from Amazon. Today, the company announced the next generation Kindle which also happens to be the smallest and lightest yet. With a 6-inch, glare-free, 300 ppi display, the 2022 Kindle offers three times more pixels than previous models.

“With a high-resolution display that delivers three-times more pixels than our previous base Kindle, USB-C charging, 16GB of storage, and built-in adjustable front light, the new ultralight Kindle is the latest example of how we continue to bring premium features to our most affordable devices for even more customers to enjoy.” Kevin Keith, vice president, Amazon Devices and Services

With up to six weeks of battery life and USB-C charging, the 16GB Kindle offers double the storage, as well as adjustable front light and dark mode. Features like X-Ray, which allows readers to access more details about people or places mentioned in a book, and the built-in dictionary return.

The Amazon Kindle (2022) in Black and Denim.

Using the Kindle e-reader, users can access a massive selection of books from Amazon, including the latest bestsellers, reading recommendations from the Amazon Book Review, and a variety of stories from self-published authors in the Kindle Direct Publishing program. In addition, Amazon Prime members get access to a rotating selection of thousands of books at no additional cost.

Like most companies these days, Amazon has sustainability in mind and the Kindle is built with 30-75% recycled plastics and 90% recycled magnesium while the accessory covers will have packaging made from 99% wood fiber-based materials.

The latest Kindle is available for pre-order from Amazon.ca starting from CA$129.99 (U.S. pricing isn’t listed yet) with shipping expected to be on October 12, 2022. The device is available in Black or Denim and the fabric cover accessory will be available in Black, Rose, Denim, and Dark Emerald.

What do you think about the all-new Kindle from Amazon? Do you still use an e-reader? Will you be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on September 13, 2022.