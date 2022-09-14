Canon announces the SELPHY CP1500 photo printer

While their use has significantly dropped, the use of physical photos is far from dead. We’ve moved into a digital world, and the physical picture has been pushed to the back seat. But a large portion of users still wants a physical print. That’s why something like the Canon SELPHY CP1500 could be a popular device.

The Canon SELPHY CP1500 is a great idea for printing physical photos to frame and for scrapbooking and crafts. Canon says this new printer delivers long-lasting, durable, high-quality prints in less than a minute. They say that the photos will last the longest protected in an album, which I think is common sense.

In a stylish and compact design, the Canon SELPHY CP1500 photo printer is small enough to fit in a pocket or small purse. It can be taken on the go – using the included AC adapter or the optional battery (sold separately). Its diminutive size doesn’t make the CP1500 short on function, though.

The printer’s standard print size is 4″ x 6″ postcard – printed in approximately 41 seconds2. With the purchase of the optional cassette (sold separately), it can also print card (2.1″ x 3.4″) and square label (2.1″ x 2.1″) sizes. Thanks to a protective coating, the CP1500 creates long-lasting photos that can withstand wear for over 100 years when stored in an album3.

Those looking for more fun can personalize photos with various borders, text, and pattern overlays – such as hearts around your family or paw prints for your furry friends. The creative possibilities are endless – customers can use these photos for crafting, journaling, decorating, or school projects like family trees.

The SELPHY CP1500 compact photo printer has diverse connectivity, allowing users to connect wirelessly to a compatible smartphone using the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app. Additionally, users can utilize the SELPHY Photo Layout app to convert a URL into a QR code that can be printed onto a photo – directing to social media pages or to photo locations on a map.

Specific product specs of the SELPHY CP1500 compact photo printer include:

Dye-Sub technology

Accommodates paper sizes: Postcard (4.0″ x 6.0″) and, with purchase of optional cassette (sold separately)5, Card Size (2.1″ x 3.4″) and Square Label (2.1″ x 2.1″)

Enlarged LCD monitor (3.5 inches) compared to the CP1300 printer

Pattern overcoats (stars, hearts, flowers, and others)

The Canon SELPHY CP1500 compact photo printer is scheduled to be available in October 2022 for an estimated retail price of $139.99 and will be available in two colors, black and white.

Last Updated on September 14, 2022.