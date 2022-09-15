Turtle Beach sticks with tried and true for its first mobile game controller

There’s no question that we’ve seen an influx of mobile game controllers over the past couple of years given the growing popularity of mobile gaming and services like Xbox Cloud Gaming. Turtle Beach is the latest to join the fray with its first mobile game controller. However, unlike other companies who are opting for a controller you slide your phone into, they are sticking with a full-sized controller with a phone clip.

The Turtle Beach Xbox Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller builds upon its award-winning Recon Controller and works on mobile devices, Xbox consoles, and PC computers. For mobile devices, this hybrid controller features over 30 hours of battery life. On PC or Xbox, gamers can use the included 10-foot braided USB cable to access more features like Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing, custom audio presets, and more.

“The response to our first wave of console and PC gaming controllers has been overwhelmingly positive, and now we’re further expanding our reach in this market to give mobile gamers the same uncompromised, award-winning controls. The Recon Cloud is the first of our expanded lineup of mobile controllers launching this year, with additional new products designed for iOS and other consoles coming soon.” Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation

The Xbox Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller features the same ergonomic shape and cooling grips as the Recon Cloud. Unlike slider-style mobile game controllers, the adjustable phone clip fits nearly any sized Android phone, even with the phone’s case on. The clip also doubles as a tabletop stand when not attached to the controller for even more use.

The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid mobile game controller in Black.

Key features of the latest Turtle Beach controller include:

Designed for Xbox & Cloud Gaming: Equipped with a detachable 10ft./3m braided cable for using in wired mode with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & Windows PCs, or flip the input switch to play wirelessly on Android 8.0+ devices and Windows PCs.

Superhuman Hearing*: From quiet footsteps sneaking up, to enemy weapon reloads, Turtle Beach's exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting lets gamers hear every detail for the ultimate gaming audio advantage.

The Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller is available for pre-order today at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide for US$99.99 and launches on October 16, 2022. It is available in Blue or Black colourways.

What do you think about the Turtle Beach Xbox Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller? Are you going to be picking one up or do you prefer the slide-in type of controller? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on September 15, 2022.