Razer goes compact with the Leviathan V2 X PC gaming soundbar

For some gamers, desktop space is at a premium. While many gamers use headsets, there are still some who prefer speakers or a soundbar. The Razer Leviathan V2 X is a compact PC gaming soundbar that houses two full-range drivers and two passive radiators.

Razer Blade 17 (2022) Review - Thin... Please enable JavaScript Razer Blade 17 (2022) Review - Thin & Powerful!

Just under 15 3/4-inches (400mm) wide, the latest soundbar from the gaming lifestyle brand fits easily under most monitors without taking up a lot of valuable desk space. Razer states that it offers up strong, dynamic audio through a single USB Type C cable, which draws power more efficiently with a max volume output of 90dB.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 support, allowing users to stream music from a variety of devices, and Razer Chroma RGB with 14 lighting zones for further customization.

The Razer Leviathan V2 X PC gaming soundbar.

Check out the technical specifications of the Razer Leviathan V2 X PC gaming soundbar compared to the larger Leviathan V2 that was released earlier this year:

Leviathan V2 X Leviathan V2 Frequency Response 85 Hz – 20 kHz 45 Hz – 20 kHz Input Power Type C with Power Delivery External Power Adapter Driver Size • Full range racetrack drivers: 2 x 2.0 x 4.0″

• Passive Radiator: 2 x 2.0 x 4.1″ • Full Range Drivers: 2 x 2.0 x 4.0″

• Tweeter Drivers: 2 x 0.75″

• Passive Radiator Drivers: 2 x 1.7 x 5.3″

• Down-Firing Subwoofer: 1 x 5.5″ Driver Type Full range drivers, passive radiator Full range drivers, tweeters drivers, passive radiator, and subwoofer driver Compatibility • PC USB

• Bluetooth 5.0 connection • Bluetooth 5.2 (60ms low latency)

• USB Audio Input to PC Dimensions 15.8 x 2.8 in x 3.0″ • Soundbar: 19.7 x 3.6 x 3.3″

• Subwoofer: 8.67 x 8.67 x 9.5″ Weight 1.9 lbs • Soundbar: 3.08 lbs

• Subwoofer: 6.61 lbs Other features • Razer Chroma™ RGB (14 zones)

• USB audio input

• Razer Audio app

• Custom 10-band EQ

• Max SPL: 90dB

• Toggle PC audio devices (supported via Razer Synapse) • Razer Chroma™ RGB (18 zones)

• THX Spatial Audio (PC based via Synapse 3)

• Bluetooth 5.2 (60ms low latency)

• USB audio input

• Razer Audio app

• Razer Chroma RGB app

• Custom 10-band EQ

• Raised feet on soundbar

• Headphone quick toggle MSRP US$99.99 US$249.99

The Razer Leviathan V2 X PC gaming soundbar is now available from Razer.com, RazerStores, and authorized retailers like Amazon.

What do you think about the Razer Leviathan V2 X PC gaming soundbar? Will you be picking one up or do you prefer the larger Leviathan V2? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on September 20, 2022.