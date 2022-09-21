All-new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets are thinner, lighter, and faster

Last week, Amazon announced a new Kindle. Today, the company has announced the new thinner, lighter, and faster Fire HD 8 tablet lineup: the Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Kids, and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. With a 30% faster processor and all-day battery life, Amazon states that the new Fire HD tablets will provide you with a premier entertainment experience.

“Our best-selling tablet this year just got even better for customers. The all-new Fire HD 8 tablets are faster, lighter, and powered by all-day battery life, delivering great entertainment for the whole family. For a complete kids tablet experience, the all-new Fire Kids tablets include one year of Amazon Kids+, a virtual playground of thousands of ad-free games, videos, books, apps, and more, kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee, and easy-to-use parental controls.” Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices

The all-new Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet.

Key features of the all-new Fire HD 8 Tablet include:

Enhanced performance — With a 30% faster hexa-core processor, customers can do more, from web browsing to watching videos or both at the same time. Enjoy picture-in-picture videos with apps like Prime Video and utilize the split screen feature to send an email while joining a Zoom call, or look up a recipe while watching your favourite show.

Designed for kids 3-7, the Fire HD 8 Kids is bundled with a kid-proof case and a two-year worry-free guarantee. The Fire HD 8 Pro, on the other hand, is designed for school-aged kids 6-12 and also comes bundled with a kid-friendly case. It also has access to a digital store for kids where they can discover and ask parents to purchase eBooks, apps, and games like Roblox and Minecraft. Both models include parental controls and a year of Amazon Kids+ with thousands of ad-free, age-appropriate kids’ content.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet.

The new Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablets are available for pre-order today and start at US$99.99/CA$119.99. Black, Denim, and Rose coloured accessory cases are available for US$29.99/CA$44.99. The Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablets start at US$149.99/CA$189.99. In the U.S., a Fire HD 8 Plus in Gray starts at US$119.99 and the Fire HD 9 Kids Tablets are also available in a Disney Design bundle for US$159.99 that includes Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess cases.

What do you think about the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets? Are you going to be picking one up for yourself or your kids? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

