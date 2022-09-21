Game anywhere, on any device, with the Logitech G Astro A30 wireless gaming headset

These days, people are gaming on more devices than ever. More often than not, they also have at least a couple of different headsets based on what platform they are using. At the inaugural Logi PLAY event today, Logitech G introduced the Astro A30 wireless gaming headset which allows you to play on your console, PC, and mobile device without needing multiple headsets.

Dubbed “a modern headset for the modern gamer,” the Astro A30 wireless gaming headset has powerful 40mm audio drivers, a detachable boom microphone, onboard microphones, Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth connectivity.

“The vision of a new A30 headset that enables a play anything, anywhere experience meant we needed to achieve two primary goals. First, we needed to deliver a high performance audio and ultra comfortable headset that comes in a sleek and customizable design. Second, we needed to create a headset that can connect to multiple platforms in a variety of ways: console, PC, handheld or mobile. The A30 delivers maximum flexibility, mobility, style and comfort in a modern gaming headset that plays on all platforms, so players can master all the playstyles they love.” Tiffany Beers, head of innovation at Logitech G

The Astro A30 also offers the option to mix and balance the audio from multiple devices simultaneously, allowing them to game on one device, like a PC or console, and stream music from another at the same time via Bluetooth. The A30 has over 27 hours of battery life between charges, low-latency gameplay, memory foam earpads, on-ear controls, a 3.5mm aux port, and a Logitech G mobile app to optimize audio profiles.

While there is a PC/Xbox version and a PC/PlayStation version, an additional dongle is available for purchase separately. In other words, if you purchase the PC/Xbox version, you can purchase the PlayStation dongle to use the same headset with that console.

The Logitech G Astro A30 wireless gaming headset is available in navy and white.

Full specifications of the Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset include:

Ear coupling: Circumoral

Circumoral Drivers: 40mm Dynamic

40mm Dynamic Transducer principle: Moving Coil Dynamic

Moving Coil Dynamic Frequency response: 20-20,000 Hz

20-20,000 Hz Characteristic SPL: 105 dB SPL/mW @1kHz

105 dB SPL/mW @1kHz Nominal impedance: 32Ohms

32Ohms Total harmonic distortion: <1% @1mW 20-10kHz

<1% @1mW 20-10kHz Microphone: 6mm Omnidirectional (Int.), 6mm Unidirectional (Ext.)

6mm Omnidirectional (Int.), 6mm Unidirectional (Ext.) Wireless range: 15 meters

15 meters Wireless frequency: 2.4ghz

2.4ghz Battery type: Lithium Polymer

Lithium Polymer Battery charging time: 4hrs 13mins

4hrs 13mins USB connection type: USB-C

USB-C Battery Life: 27+ hours

27+ hours Weight without cable: 342g

342g Product height: 194.5mm

194.5mm Product width: 163.6mm

163.6mm Product depth: 81mm

81mm Headband pressure: 430gf

The Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset will be available on astrogaming.com and at global retailers in October for a suggested retail price of US$229.99. It will be available in navy and white, and gamers can customize the A30 with speaker tags available on the Astro website.

Last Updated on September 21, 2022.