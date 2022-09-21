Up your racing game with the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel and Pedals

Logitech G isn’t new to the gaming peripheral space and is constantly improving upon and releasing updated products. The latest? The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel and Pedals offer a professional-grade racing setup for serious racing sim players. Once the leader for racing wheels, there have been a couple of companies that have surpassed Logitech G’s racing wheel technology — until now. The key upgrade with the PRO Racing Wheel is the new, high-performance Direct Drive engine with TRUEFORCE feedback to “deliver the most precise and pure connection to racing.”

The new PRO Racing Wheel is capable of up to 11 newton meters of force. Logitech G’s proprietary (and exclusive) TRUEFORCE high-definition force feedback technology combined with the new Direct Drive engine offers an even more realistic, responsive, and low-latency driving experience.

“Fans of our racing wheels and pedals can expect a serious upgrade in realism, performance and control, as well as design and durability. We analyzed everything—from how many gear shifts, turns and impacts an 11 newton meter wheel takes, to which materials and components will last through even the most grueling racing

conditions.” Richard Neville, head of simulation and controllers for Logitech Gaming

And don’t just take Logitech G’s word for it, professional race drivers concur:

“Logitech’s PRO Racing Wheel makes the sim racing experience incredibly realistic. I’m able to feel the conditions of the track and how the car changes during the race, which is game-changing. When using this wheel at home, I feel like I’m right there on track.” Lando Norris, F1 Racer for McLaren

The PRO Racing Wheel features:

Intuitive Wheel Design: Buttons and dials are precisely located in a “thumb sweep” so racers never have to take their hands off the wheel or eyes off the road.

Buttons and dials are precisely located in a “thumb sweep” so racers never have to take their hands off the wheel or eyes off the road. Magnetic Gear Shift Paddles: Designed with a magnetic system that uses contactless hall-effect sensors, and additional tactile magnets, resulting in a realistic, mechanical feel that accurately simulates a professional race car, coupled with the durability for millions of gear shifts.

Designed with a magnetic system that uses contactless hall-effect sensors, and additional tactile magnets, resulting in a realistic, mechanical feel that accurately simulates a professional race car, coupled with the durability for millions of gear shifts. Dual Clutch Paddles: Analog paddles deliver a perfect tactile response for a variety of racing functions. When configured as a dual clutch setup, they offer the perfect advantage when launching from the starting grid. Alternative configurations include a handbrake and two additional axes, so racers can program paddles as gas and brake, affording analog control for different racers.

Analog paddles deliver a perfect tactile response for a variety of racing functions. When configured as a dual clutch setup, they offer the perfect advantage when launching from the starting grid. Alternative configurations include a handbrake and two additional axes, so racers can program paddles as gas and brake, affording analog control for different racers. Customizable Settings Display: Whether racers need different settings for different racing titles, or for different cars within the same title, they can easily configure important wheel settings within five different onboard racing profiles on the fly.

Whether racers need different settings for different racing titles, or for different cars within the same title, they can easily configure important wheel settings within five different onboard racing profiles on the fly. Quick Release Mounting: Redesigned clamping system lets desk-based racers easily mount and remove their wheel while retaining standard bolt holes for those mounting to a racing seat.

The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel.

The separately available PRO Racing pedals include a realistic load cell brake and other features, including:

Pressure Detection: The pedals register the force racers apply allowing for improved muscle memory and the perfect amount of braking power improves driver feel and delivers a more consistent racing performance.

The pedals register the force racers apply allowing for improved muscle memory and the perfect amount of braking power improves driver feel and delivers a more consistent racing performance. Customizable Pedals: Easily accessible and quickly allows racers to adjust the feel of all three pedals. The clutch and gas pedals can be adjusted firmer or softer using a set of swappable springs and the brake pedal via a selection of elastomers. Both the gas and clutch pedal also use contactless hall effect sensors, ensuring their longevity.

Modular Design: Every pedal can be moved horizontally to create the perfect spacing for each racer, and removable pedal modules make customization a breeze.

The Logitech G PRO Racing Pedals.

Available in PC/PlayStation and PC/Xbox versions, the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel will be available later this month on the LogitechG website for US$999. The PRO Racing Pedals, compatible with PC via a USB port, and the Xbox or PlayStation consoles when used with the PRO Racing Wheel, will retail for US$349.

Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for our full review once we’ve had some proper time to test it out and play with it! I can already tease that they do make for a stellar console racing experience.

What do you think about the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel and Pedals? Are you going to be picking up a set? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on September 21, 2022.