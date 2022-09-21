Logitech G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds mold to your ear

True wireless earbuds aren’t new. Neither are true wireless gaming earbuds. Logitech G is looking to improve on them, however, by including LIGHTSPEED wireless technology as well as moldable ear tips with the Logitech G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds.

“This is the industry’s first custom-fit earbud for gaming. Simply press a button, and our Lightform technology will give you a bud that molds perfectly in your ear. We combine this with our LIGHTSPEED wireless dongle to give you a wireless earbud with true gaming-grade performance.” Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming

With the company’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, gamers can expect a pro-grade connection with high-performance audio response, and strong connectivity, — features typically missing with Bluetooth when gaming. With the LIGHTSPEED dongle, gamers can game on their PC, Mac, PlayStation or Xbox consoles, Switch, and Android devices. The Logitech G FITS offer up to seven hours of audio between charges, and an additional eight hours with the charging case when used with the LIGHTSPEED dongle. Bluetooth use sees this increase to 10 and 12 hours respectively.

The other big feature of the Logitech G FITS is the moldable ear tips. Using Lightform technology, gamers can get a contoured, custom fit in 60 seconds. Using the Logitech G FITS mobile app, the process triggers a number of embedded LEDs for a one-time hardening of the gel-filled tips to match your ears. Should you mess up or need another set of tips at a later date, you will be able to get them through Logitech G support channels.

The Logitech G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds in white.

Specifications of the Logitech G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds include:

Connectivity LIGHTSPEED via USB-A receiver + USB-A to USB-C adapter Bluetooth 5.2 (“game mode” and classic)

Battery Life (listening time) On LIGHTSPEED: 7 hours + 8 hours with the charging case On Bluetooth: 10 hours + 12 hours with the charging case Charging via USB-C cable. 10 min charge gives 1 hour play time

Ear tips: LIGHTFORMTM molding technology

LIGHTFORMTM molding technology Speakers: Custom 10 mm

Custom 10 mm Acoustic chamber: Yes

Yes Frequency response: 20 Hz -20 KHz

20 Hz -20 KHz Impedance: 16 Ohms

16 Ohms Sensitivity: 106 +/- 3dB SPL/mW

106 +/- 3dB SPL/mW Surround Sound: No

No Microphones: Dual beamforming technology, on each earbud

Dual beamforming technology, on each earbud Frequency response: 100 Hz – 8 KHz

100 Hz – 8 KHz Controls: Touch

Touch Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): No

No Earbuds: Water Resistance Sweat/Water resistant (IPX3)

Water Resistance Sweat/Water resistant (IPX3) Other features: Mobile app for custom EQs and more, G Hub support

Mobile app for custom EQs and more, G Hub support Dimensions: 35.0 × 22.8 × 24.5 mm (1.38 × 0.90 × 0.96 in)

35.0 × 22.8 × 24.5 mm (1.38 × 0.90 × 0.96 in) Weight: 7.2 g (0.25 oz) each

7.2 g (0.25 oz) each Colors: Black or White

The Logitech G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds will be available on the Logitech G website in October. They have a retail price of US$229 and will be available in black or white.

What do you think about the Logitech G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds? Are you going to be picking up a pair? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.