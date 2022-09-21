Leaving Netflix October 2022: Hemlock Grove and much more…

A few titles, including quite a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in October 2022 — fortunately, you have at least a week-and-a-half before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch the Schitt’s Creek, Sofia the First, and Hemlock Grove seasons (and much more). For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is also your last chance to watch Hemlock Grove, as well as all three seasons of Fargo and the Insidious movies.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in October 2022.

October 2

Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6 🇺🇸

October 7

Sophia the First: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

October 8

After 🇺🇸

Fargo: Seasons 1-3 🇨🇦

October 13

Apocalypse Now Redux 🇺🇸

Everything Must Go 🇺🇸

The Girl Next Door 🇺🇸

Little Italy 🇺🇸

Scary Movie 4 🇺🇸

October 14

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black 🇺🇸

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse 🇺🇸

October 15

Sinister 2 🇺🇸

October 21

Yes, God, Yes 🇺🇸

October 22

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

October 23

Insidious 🇨🇦

Insidious: Chapter 2 🇨🇦

Insidious: Chapter 3 🇨🇦

October 26

Begin Again 🇺🇸

October 27

Metallica Through the Never 🇺🇸

October 31

8 Mile 🇺🇸

Bridget Jones’s Diary 🇺🇸

Downton Abbey 🇨🇦

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 🇺🇸

Footloose 🇺🇸

Friday 🇺🇸

Friday After Next 🇺🇸

Johnny Mnemonic 🇺🇸

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events 🇺🇸

Miss Congeniality 🇺🇸

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous 🇺🇸

Monster-in-Law 🇺🇸

Naruto: Seasons 1-9 🇺🇸

The Notebook 🇺🇸

Rock of Ages 🇺🇸

Last Updated on September 21, 2022.