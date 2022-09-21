Leaving Netflix October 2022: Hemlock Grove and much more…

|
, ,

A few titles, including quite a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in October 2022 — fortunately, you have at least a week-and-a-half before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

November 2021 Korean Dramas
November 2021 Korean Dramas

In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch the Schitt’s Creek, Sofia the First, and Hemlock Grove seasons (and much more). For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is also your last chance to watch Hemlock Grove, as well as all three seasons of Fargo and the Insidious movies.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in October 2022.

October 2

  • Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6 🇺🇸

October 7

  • Sophia the First: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

October 8

  • After 🇺🇸
  • Fargo: Seasons 1-3 🇨🇦

October 13

  • Apocalypse Now Redux 🇺🇸
  • Everything Must Go 🇺🇸
  • The Girl Next Door 🇺🇸
  • Little Italy 🇺🇸
  • Scary Movie 4 🇺🇸

October 14

  • Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black 🇺🇸
  • Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse 🇺🇸

October 15

  • Sinister 2 🇺🇸

October 21

  • Yes, God, Yes 🇺🇸

October 22

  • Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

October 23

  • Insidious 🇨🇦
  • Insidious: Chapter 2 🇨🇦
  • Insidious: Chapter 3 🇨🇦

October 26

  • Begin Again 🇺🇸

October 27

  • Metallica Through the Never 🇺🇸

October 31

  • 8 Mile 🇺🇸
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary 🇺🇸
  • Downton Abbey 🇨🇦
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 🇺🇸
  • Footloose 🇺🇸
  • Friday 🇺🇸
  • Friday After Next 🇺🇸
  • Johnny Mnemonic 🇺🇸
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events 🇺🇸
  • Miss Congeniality 🇺🇸
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous 🇺🇸
  • Monster-in-Law 🇺🇸
  • Naruto: Seasons 1-9 🇺🇸
  • The Notebook 🇺🇸
  • Rock of Ages 🇺🇸

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in October 2022? Are you going to be watching Hemlock Grove or any of the rest before they leave? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on September 21, 2022.

Previous

Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld available for pre-order, coming in October

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap