Denon announces full suite of 8K AVRs

Denon, a global manufacturer of premium home entertainment and personal audio products, announced new 8K AV receivers to its portfolio. Tuned by a “Denon Sound Master,” these new AVRs possess the Denon signature craftsmanship and sound design, filling rooms with more “refined sound.”

“With our new lineup, Denon has an AVR that is perfect for every consumer and each unique application,” said Trip Randall, Denon’s president. “Leveraging our brand heritage as an industry leader in both home theater and Hi-Fi, Denon has achieved a level of performance, build quality, and overall value that simply cannot be matched.”

Denon’s new line-up combines popular 3D formats such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro 3D, along with Dolby Surround, DTS:X, and more, to create a stunning soundscape for any home theater. Most Denon AVRs feature HEOS Built-in technology to support a multi-room set-up, so users can stream their favorite music, podcasts, or sports to HEOS devices, like Denon Home Wireless speakers, in other rooms of the home. Getting started is simple, thanks to the new HD graphical user interface and Denon’s award-winning set-up assistant.

Rundown Of Denon 8K AVRs

A-Series

AVR-A1H: AVR-A1H is the latest in Denon’s class-leading “A-Series” of receivers, designed to deliver the ultimate home theater experience. With 15 channels of amplification, Denon’s most powerful transformer, carefully selected parts, and hefty, high-rigidity construction, the flagship AVR-A1H delivers a professional theater experience in your home cinema, perfect for cinephiles of the greatest caliber to fill large rooms with engulfing 3D sound. The A1H will support Dirac Live upgradability with a future software update.

X- Series

AVR-X4800H: This 9.4 channel AV receiver, powering 125W per channel, delivers breathtaking 3D audio that perfectly matches high-definition video up to 8K. With nine channels of amplification and up to four independent subwoofers, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X plus IMAX Enhanced and Auro 3D, this unit envelops large rooms in theater-quality sound. The X4800 will support Dirac Live upgradability with a future software update.

AVR-X3800H: Powering 105W per channel, the Denon AVR-X3800H 9.4 channel 8K AV receiver delivers an enveloping 3D audio experience and amazing picture quality to satisfy the most discerning home theater enthusiast. The X3800 will support Dirac Live upgradability with a future software update.

AVR-X2800H: Fill medium-sized rooms with more refined sound using this 7.2 channel AV receiver with 95W per channel. The Denon AVR-X2800H consists of increased HDMI 2.1 connectivity with three 8K inputs, which leads to supporting higher video resolution and refresh rates.

AVR-X580BT: The Denon AVR-X580BT offers an entry-level AV receiver for those looking to enhance their home theater setup. This powerful 5.2-channel AVR provides 70W per channel.

S-Series

AVR-S970H: Offering 90W per channel power, the Denon AVR-S970H 7.2 channel AV receiver consists of three 8K inputs, leading to increased HDMI 2.1 connectivity and delivering support for higher video resolution and refresh rates.

AVR-S570BT: For movie lovers looking to take the first step in upgrading their home theater experience or those who want better quality sound in a smaller space, this powerful 5.2 channel AVR, with 70W per channel, is the perfect entry-level accompaniment to any users’ set-up. The Denon AVR-S570BT is available in North America only.

Last Updated on September 22, 2022.