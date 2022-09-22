MeWe makes moves to allow users to decentralize their social media experience

MeWe has been growing at a good clip over the past few years and now claims 20 million global users on the platform. Now, the company has announced plans to allow users to decentralize their MeWe experience if they believe it will make it better.

The decentralization will be accomplished with the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol, a new open-source internet protocol made by Project Liberty. When users move to decentralize, this frees them up from algorithms, amplification, and manipulation that companies like Twitter, Facebook, and Google rely upon.

“MeWe was created to respect the fundamental human right to privacy while allowing people to enjoy what is great about social media — family, friends, and finding community. Integrating DSNP into our growing platform further aligns our technical infrastructure with our core values of privacy and user control. By providing this option to our members, we are leveling up MeWe’s commitment to putting users in control of their social media experience.

Social Media Scheduling Best Practi... Please enable JavaScript Social Media Scheduling Best Practices | Martech Zone

“We look forward to showing the benefits of technology designed to empower users and enable healthier digital communities,” says Jeffrey Edell, Chairman and CEO of MeWe.“

MeWe users will be able to transition to a decentralized system in early 2023, starting with features like a secure, password-free sign-in option. MeWe actively engages its global user base to solicit feedback at every transition stage. Over time, this decentralized technology will democratize MeWe’s operations, allowing for shared input on the social network’s product development initiatives and platform policies.

“Today, social media is a monopoly with too much power in too few hands. MeWe is pioneering a new, values-driven way to do social media. Decentralization allows everyone to participate and puts control back into the hands of the people. It’s an exciting vanguard to be a part of,” says Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple and MeWe Advisory Board Member.

Do you think this move to decentralize is good or bad? What will you do? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on September 22, 2022.