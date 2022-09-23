Victrola now has a Sonos-certified turntable

Victrola has been in the audio business for 115 years, and many of those years have been making turntables. While there are many options for turntables, Victrola’s are often the ones users turn to. Now, the company has announced the Victrola Stream Carbon.

The Stream Carbon is a wireless turntable you can connect to your premium Sonos speakers.

The Victrola Stream lineup requires no additional equipment for connecting to a Sonos ecosystem, allowing effortless setup and easy control with the Sonos app. As a vinyl resurgence continues across the globe, Victrola Stream will deliver the best physical and digital music experiences for Sonos owners everywhere as a new record player certified by the Works with Sonos program.

The flagship Victrola Stream Carbon is available for pre-order now in the United States, with additional markets to follow. Other products in the Stream turntable line will be announced by early 2023.

After a single, simple setup process via a Victrola Stream app, users can control their Victrola Stream turntable from the Sonos app or the illuminated control knob, creating music memories with friends and family as soon as the needle hits the record. Listeners can send (and control the volume of) the music from a record to any Sonos speaker in their home, just like digital music on their Sonos system.

“We spend a lot of time with our consumers trying to understand how and why they like to listen to music the way they do. We discovered a massive number of Sonos system owners were also active vinyl listeners. Even more importantly, consumers told us they would listen to music even more if they could play their favorite records through their Sonos system, using their Sonos app,” said Scott Hagen, CEO of Victrola. “It was with this in mind that led us to working with team members at Sonos on a multi-year journey that ultimately resulted in the coolest music product I’ve ever had the opportunity to help bring to market. We are proud of how easy to set up and use the Victrola Stream Carbon is, but we are even more proud of the reaction we see when someone listens to records with friends or family through their Sonos system.”

The Victrola Stream Carbon turntable is available for pre-order now at Victrola.com, as well as at Best Buy’s Magnolia Design Centers and other specialty audio retailers, including Crutchfield, World Wide Stereo, Listen Up, Nebraska Furniture Mart, and Abt, for $799. Units will ship and be widely available in October.

Last Updated on September 23, 2022.