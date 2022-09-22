Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight simulation control system gets Rudder Pedals and Stand add-ons

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System was released last year. However, it was missing rudder pedals to complete the flight sim experience. Today, the company has announced the addition of the VelocityOne Rudder Pedals and the VelocityOne Stand to tie the system together.

The TurtleBeach VelocityOne Rudder Pedals help complete the realistic flight simulation setup when playing games like Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC or Xbox. The pedals also feature dual configurations for light or heavy aircraft setups, swappable springs, differential brakes, and adjustable pedal width and shapes.

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Rudder Pedals.

To round out the experience, the VelocityOne Stand allows gamers to securely mount and easily store their flight sim setup. While it is a perfect fit for the Flight Universal Control System and Rudder Pedals from Turtle Beach, the stand also supports other flight and racing simulation setups. The built-in quick release latch allows users to easily adjust the height, angle, and length of the setup.

PC Archives Please enable JavaScript PC Archives

“Combined with the Velocity One Flight, the new VelocityOne Pedals and Stand create the best, most complete and modern flight simulation control system on the market. We’ve teased the Pedals and Stand behind closed doors over the past few weeks to great early reception from the flight sim community. With full details now available, including expanded compatibility with other products, we know fans will be excited to complete their setups with the VelocityOne Pedals and Stand when they launch.” Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Rudder Pedals features include:

Ultra-Smooth Rudder Axis: A single, return-to-center axis provides fluid, low-friction precision forward and backward movement for accurate directional control. Friction-free linear bearings allow for smooth, accurate and maintenance-free operation. Two sets of swappable springs for the main rudder axis provide additional adjustability to set the perfect feel.

A single, return-to-center axis provides fluid, low-friction precision forward and backward movement for accurate directional control. Friction-free linear bearings allow for smooth, accurate and maintenance-free operation. Two sets of swappable springs for the main rudder axis provide additional adjustability to set the perfect feel. Differential Brakes: The spring-loaded brake pedals deliver precise runway braking control, or steering assistance when pressing one pedal at a time.

Swappable Pedals: Two sets of interchangeable pedals swap out easily and provide realistic replication of light aircraft or airliner-style pedals.

Adjustable Pedal Width: Adjustable pedal width accommodates a wide range of users and plane types. Plus, when not in use, the adjustable footprint provides convenient storage.

Precise, Long-Lasting Axes: Non-contact hall-effect sensors on all axes deliver high-resolution data and longer product life over standard potentiometers.

Non-contact hall-effect sensors on all axes deliver high-resolution data and longer product life over standard potentiometers. Stable Mounting Solutions: Sturdy metal construction with rubber pads and carpet grips on the bottom provide a stable base on a wide range of surfaces and has pre-drilled holes for permanent mounting to existing home cockpits.

Sturdy metal construction with rubber pads and carpet grips on the bottom provide a stable base on a wide range of surfaces and has pre-drilled holes for permanent mounting to existing home cockpits. Universal PC Compatibility: Plug the two-meter USB-C to USB-A cable directly into the PC to add VelocityOne Rudder Pedals to your existing setup.

Plug the two-meter USB-C to USB-A cable directly into the PC to add VelocityOne Rudder Pedals to your existing setup. Take Flight on Xbox: Press the mode button to switch from PC to Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One using the included pass-through cable. Requires the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System to work on Xbox consoles.

The VelocityOne Stand features include:

Adjustable Design: Utilizing quick-release clamps, the VelocityOne Stand allows for precision height, angle, and length adjustments, plus tilt adjustments for the upper and lower mounting platforms.

Utilizing quick-release clamps, the allows for precision height, angle, and length adjustments, plus tilt adjustments for the upper and lower mounting platforms. Solid Steel Build: A durable steel build keeps simulation accessories securely mounted, plus VelocityOne-specific & universal style mounting holes allow for permanent installation of simulation accessories.

A durable steel build keeps simulation accessories securely mounted, plus VelocityOne-specific & universal style mounting holes allow for permanent installation of simulation accessories. Universal Compatibility: The VelocityOne Stand is built for the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System and VelocityOne Rudder Pedals, and works with most other third-party yokes, racing wheels, rudder pedals, and racing pedals.

The VelocityOne Stand is built for the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System and VelocityOne Rudder Pedals, and works with most other third-party yokes, racing wheels, rudder pedals, and racing pedals. Fold-Flat Design: VelocityOne Stand folds flat without the need to remove any accessories, allowing you to keep your setup installed but stow it away conveniently.

VelocityOne Stand folds flat without the need to remove any accessories, allowing you to keep your setup installed but stow it away conveniently. Reversible: Versatile design lets you reverse the orientation of the main shaft depending on your preference.

Versatile design lets you reverse the orientation of the main shaft depending on your preference. Adjustable Rubber Feet: Anti-wobble rubber feet are adjustable to ensure the VelocityOne Stand stays firmly planted.

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Stand.

The VelocityOne Rudder Pedals are available for pre-order today from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers like Amazon for US$299.99 and launch on October 31. The VelocityOne Stand is also available for pre-order for $199.99 and is set to launch in December.

What do you think about the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight system now that Rudder and Stand add-ons are available for pre-order? Will you be picking a set up once they’re released? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on September 22, 2022.