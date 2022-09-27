Now playing on Plex October 2022: Law Abiding Citizen, The Broken, Dead End, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex October 2022 edition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into October 2022!
Table of contents
New on Plex October 2022
Law Abiding Citizen Trailer
- 3 From Hell
- Accident Man
- Acts Of Violence
- Aftermath (AKA 478)
- Birds Like Us
- Broken, The
- Cartels (AKA Killing Salazar)
- Color Of Time, The
- Dead End
- Deadfall
- Debt Collector, The
- Disappearance Of Alice Creed, The
- Equals (Starts 10/28)
- Good Man, A
- Hangman
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Judy
- Law Abiding Citizen
- Let The Right One In
- Life On The Line
- Man Down
- Never Goin’ Back (Starts 10/3)
- Open Water
- Our Idiot Brother
- Prayer Before Dawn, A (Starts 10/6)
- Pride
- Reader, The
- Red Cliff (Starts 10/14)
- Scary Movie 4 (Starts 10/14)
- Shanghai
- Sisters Brothers, The
- Slice (Starts 10/18)
- Step Up All In
- Step Up Revolution
- Stonewall
- Thaw, The
- Traffik
- Tucker And Dale vs. Evil
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison
- Vehicle 19
- While We’re Young (Starts 10/23)
Leaving Plex in October 2022
Black Rock Trailer
- Big Sur
- Biutiful
- Black Rock
- Blackfish
- For Greater Glory
- Hector And The Search For Happiness
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- Starving Games, The
Still Streaming on Plex in October 2022
IP Man 2 Trailer
- Aguirre, The Wrath Of God
- Apocalypto
- Awake
- Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
- Battle Royale
- Blue Mountain State
- Blue Ruin
- Boondock Saints, The
- Bronson
- Children Of The Corn
- Cobbler, The
- Collector, The
- Condemned, The
- Control
- Cube
- Day Of The Dead
- Dead Snow
- Derailed
- Detachment
- Devil’s Rejects, The
- Dorian Gray
- Drinking Buddies
- Eden Lake
- Europa Report
- Fanboys
- Filth
- Fish Tank
- Four Lions
- Frank
- Get The Gringo
- Gift, The
- Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)
- God Bless America
- Grave Encounters
- Great Debaters, The
- Grizzly Man
- Hannibal
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Heartland
- Heathers
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Hesher
- Horns
- Host, The
- Hunger,
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- Hunt, The
- I Spit On Your Grave
- Infiltrator, The
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Lion
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Man From Earth, The
- Mandy
- Merlin
- Midnight Meat Train, The
- Monster
- Mr. Nobody
- Ninth Gate, The
- Odd Thomas
- Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
- Only God Forgives
- Outlander
- Passion Of The Christ, The
- PJs, The
- Pledge, The
- Red Dwarf
- Requiem For A Dream
- Ripper Street
- Road, The
- Season Of The Witch
- Secretary,
- Shoplifters,
- Short Term 12
- Signal, The
- Square, The
- Stuck In Love
- Super
- Superhero Movie
- Taboo
- Tell No One
- Timecrimes
- Train to Busan
- Traitor
- Unborn, The
- V/H/S
- Wailing, The
- Wind River
- Wolf Creek
- Youth In Revolt
- Zack And Miri Make A P***o
