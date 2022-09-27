Now playing on Plex October 2022: Law Abiding Citizen, The Broken, Dead End, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex October 2022 edition.

New on Plex October 2022

Law Abiding Citizen Trailer

3 From Hell

Accident Man

Acts Of Violence

Aftermath (AKA 478)

Birds Like Us

Broken, The

Cartels (AKA Killing Salazar)

Color Of Time, The

Dead End

Deadfall

Debt Collector, The

Disappearance Of Alice Creed, The

Equals (Starts 10/28)

Good Man, A

Hangman

I Am Not Your Negro

Judy

Law Abiding Citizen

Let The Right One In

Life On The Line

Man Down

Never Goin’ Back (Starts 10/3)

Open Water

Our Idiot Brother

Prayer Before Dawn, A (Starts 10/6)

Pride

Reader, The

Red Cliff (Starts 10/14)

Scary Movie 4 (Starts 10/14)

Shanghai

Sisters Brothers, The

Slice (Starts 10/18)

Step Up All In

Step Up Revolution

Stonewall

Thaw, The

Traffik

Tucker And Dale vs. Evil

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

Vehicle 19

While We’re Young (Starts 10/23)

Leaving Plex in October 2022

Black Rock Trailer

Big Sur

Biutiful

Black Rock

Blackfish

For Greater Glory

Hector And The Search For Happiness

I Love You Phillip Morris

Starving Games, The

Still Streaming on Plex in October 2022

IP Man 2 Trailer

Aguirre, The Wrath Of God

Apocalypto

Awake

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Battle Royale

Blue Mountain State

Blue Ruin

Boondock Saints, The

Bronson

Children Of The Corn

Cobbler, The

Collector, The

Condemned, The

Control

Cube

Day Of The Dead

Dead Snow

Derailed

Detachment

Devil’s Rejects, The

Dorian Gray

Drinking Buddies

Eden Lake

Europa Report

Fanboys

Filth

Fish Tank

Four Lions

Frank

Get The Gringo

Gift, The

Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)

God Bless America

Grave Encounters

Great Debaters, The

Grizzly Man

Hannibal

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Heartland

Heathers

Hell’s Kitchen

Hesher

Horns

Host, The

Hunger,

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Hunt, The

I Spit On Your Grave

Infiltrator, The

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Lion

Lucky Number Slevin

Man From Earth, The

Mandy

Merlin

Midnight Meat Train, The

Monster

Mr. Nobody

Ninth Gate, The

Odd Thomas

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior

Only God Forgives

Outlander

Passion Of The Christ, The

PJs, The

Pledge, The

Red Dwarf

Requiem For A Dream

Ripper Street

Road, The

Season Of The Witch

Secretary,

Shoplifters,

Short Term 12

Signal, The

Square, The

Stuck In Love

Super

Superhero Movie

Taboo

Tell No One

Timecrimes

Train to Busan

Traitor

Unborn, The

V/H/S

Wailing, The

Wind River

Wolf Creek

Youth In Revolt

Zack And Miri Make A P***o

