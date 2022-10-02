Bowers & Wilkins announces the Px8 ANC wireless headphones

Bowers & Wilkins is one of Britain’s best-known audio companies, making some tremendous audio gear! Just read some of our reviews on them. The company makes some of the best ANC wireless headphones on the market, and while other brands do ANC a little better, that isn’t stopping Bowers & Wilkins from improving where they can.

Enter the new Px8 ANC wireless headphones. The new Px8 ANC wireless headphones are the company’s flagship wireless device and one of the most premium. The ANC technology found in the Px7 makes its way to the Px8 ANC wireless headphones but an all-new bespoke 40mm Carbon Cone driver.

Inspired by the Carbon Dome drive units used in the Bowers & Wilkins 700 Series loudspeaker range, the Px8’s new Carbon Cones deliver a combination of ultra-fast response plus exceptionally low distortion throughout the frequency range. The result is resolution, detail, and timing that surpasses the high bar set by the Px7 S2, ensuring an even more engaging and natural musical performance that gets closer than ever to the True Sound of the artist’s intent.

HOW TO: Change system date in OS X ... Please enable JavaScript HOW TO: Change system date in OS X from Terminal

Similar design to the Px7 S2 but has better-looking materials.

The Carbon Cone drive units in Px8 are carefully angled inside each earcup to ensure a consistent distance relative to the listener’s ear from every point across the surface of each driver to produce a more immersive and highly accurate soundstage. The result is the “best sound quality Bowers & Wilkins has ever delivered from a pair of ANC wireless headphones.”

The new headphones are available in two finishes: black leather and tan leather. It now has a cast-aluminum arm structure that references the Bowers & Wilkins signature design language, plus a diamond-cut bright edge on each elliptical logo plate. The earcups, memory-foam cushions, and headband are trimmed in soft, luxurious Nappa leather for the ultimate, premium feel. They are available now at select retailers for US$699.

What do you think? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on October 2, 2022.