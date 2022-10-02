LG announces the LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch Micro LED TV

Massive Micro LED displays seem to be the next big wave in TV tech. Samsung has had The Wall for a few years, and LG is stepping onto the field with the LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch Micro LED TV. The new LG MAGNIT 4K is intended for residential installation, and it is a whopper!

The new LG MAGNIT 4K comes with LG’s webOS smart TV platform with access to all of the most popular streaming applications and AI-enhanced processing.

According to Michael Kosla, vice president of LG Electronics USA, the LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch display contains numerous high-end features that deliver premium home viewing for any type of content in any room or environment.

“With its groundbreaking performance, LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch is a luxury residential display offering viewers the cutting-edge color, clarity, and contrast of LG’s Micro LED combined with Alpha 9 AI-enhanced processing designed to present movies, TV shows, or pieces of digital art optimally,” said Kosla. “Today’s discerning homeowners expect an increasingly high level of technological sophistication, and LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch delivers stellar visuals and an air of exclusivity that can’t be replicated in retail stores.”

LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch offers a trove of special features, including LG’s α (Alpha) 9 AI Processor that uses deep learning technology to reduce picture noise and optimize saturation and contrast based on room conditions. It is also designed to enhance faces’ and text’s clarity and legibility. At the same time, an ambient light sensor adjusts brightness and tone mapping to maintain optimal appearance in varying lighting conditions.

To help homeowners make the most of the breathtaking visuals, LG has included screen share capabilities through AirPlay 2* and Miracast protocols that allow content from any iOS, Android, macOS, or Windows 10 device to be wirelessly streamed to LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch.

LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch also provides a dedicated mobile app** that will allow users to load digital art directly onto the display. A collage feature in the app will enable owners to display a wall full of personal photos that can be sized and adjusted as desired.

The LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch display is ideal for home environments ranging from home theaters to media rooms to living rooms, with 2,000 nits of peak brightness helping to deliver excellent performance and visibility even in rooms with higher ambient light. Check out LG’s website for more on this TV and others like it.

Last Updated on October 2, 2022.