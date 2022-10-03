Coming to Tubi October 2022: Deadpool, Gridiron Gang, The Mask, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the Tubi October 2022 edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi October 2022 edition!

Coming To Tubi in October 2022

Oh, hi there; I’m coming to Tubi this October, so be sure to check me out. You know you want to.

This October, Tubi is bringing back TERROR ON TUBI, featuring 27,000 hours of content filled with all of the haunts, thrills, and frights to celebrate Halloween, including horror fan favorites such as “Interview with a Vampire,” Stephen King’s “It,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and more, alongside six brand-new Tubi Originals perfect for the spooky season.

All titles below begin streaming for free on October 1, unless otherwise noted:

ALONE IN THE DARK – 10/7 – A recent divorcée under house arrest must deal with a stalker that appears to have control over her surroundings.

BATTLE OF THE BEASTS: BIGFOOT VS. YETI – 10/12 – Bigfoot and Yeti go toe-to-toe in the ultimate showdown. Who will come out on top? Two beasts enter; only one will survive!

THE FINAL ROSE – 10/14 – A young single mother arrives on a remote island to compete on The Final Rose, TV’s number one dating show. She slowly discovers that a mysterious killer is slaying the contestants, one by one.

TMZ NO BS: JENNIFER LOPEZ – 10/19 – Looking back on nearly 20 years of coverage since TMZ arrived on the scene, this documentary dives into Jennifer Lopez’s personal dramas and relationships, which became as newsworthy as her prolific multi-hyphenate career.

TERROR TRAIN – 10/21 – Based on the 1980 cult classic, TERROR TRAIN is a contemporary reimagining that follows a group of college seniors aboard a party train which soon descends into chaos as a masked killer wreaks havoc on the rails.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, MURDER: SCREAM – 10/26 – This two-hour documentary goes behind the scenes of one of America’s most beloved horror movies “Scream,” to uncover the shockingly true story of serial killer Danny Rolling.

A PARTY TO DIE FOR – 10/28 – An aspiring socialite wakes up after a night of partying with her new friend, asking her to help get rid of a dead body.

Action

“Deadpool” – 10/15

“Deadpool 2” – 10/15

“Death Race” (2008)

“Law Abiding Citizen”

“Live Free or Die Hard” – 10/2

“Parker” (2013)

“Sicario”

“The Book of Eli”

“The Darkest Minds”

“The Last Samurai”

“The Town”

“Unknown”

Art House

“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

“Man on the Moon” (1999)

“Raging Bull”

“The Man Who Wasn’t There”

“The Place Beyond the Pines”

Black Cinema

“Devil in a Blue Dress”

“First Sunday”

“Gridiron Gang” (2006)

“Madea’s Witness Protection”

“Money Talks” (1997)

“No Good Deed” (2014)

Comedy

“Being John Malkovich”

“Beverly Hills Ninja”

“Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”

“The Family”

“The Mask”

“The Replacements”

“The Witches of Eastwick”

“Tower Heist”

“Vice”

“White Men Can’t Jump” – 10/2

Drama

“American History X”

“Baby Boy”

“Black Mass”

“Michael Clayton”

“Moneyball” (2011)

“Mystic River”

“Rome”

“State of Play”

“The Man Who Wasn’t There”

“United 93”

Horror / TERROR ON TUBI

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors”

“Arachnophobia”

“Before I Go to Sleep”

“Bones”

“Deep Blue Sea”

“Doom”

“Dreamcatcher”

“Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare”

“Fright Night” – 10/2

“House on Haunted Hill” (1999)

“I Spit on Your Grave”

“Interview with a Vampire”

“It” (Stephen King’s)

“My Bloody Valentine”

“Oculus”

“The Collection”

“The Descent”

“The Devil’s Advocate”

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (franchise) – 10/15

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (2003)

“Twilight Zone: The Movie”

Kids & Family

“Annie” (2014)

“Are We There Yet?” (2005)

“Free Willy”

“Here Comes the Boom”

“Rookie of the Year”

“Son of the Mask”

“The Angry Birds Movie”

“The Halloween Tree”

“The Iron Giant”

Romance

“Bedazzled” (2000)

“Everything Must Go”

“Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”

“Going All the Way”

“Guess Who”

“One Day”

“The Rebound”

“Woo”

Sci-Fi

“After Earth”

“Alien vs. Predator” – 10/2

“Alien vs. Predator – Requiem” – 10/2

“Predators”

“Resident Evil”

“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”

Thriller

“Contagion”

“Exit Wounds”

“Exposed”

“No Good Deed”

“The Box”

“The Hand That Rocks the Cradle”

Western

“A Fistful of Dollars”

“Appalossa”

“For a Few Dollars More”

“Lawman”

“Pale Rider”

“The Magnificent Seven” (1960)

“The Outlaw Josey Wales”

TV Series

“Minor Adjustments” – 10/15

“Monarch of the Glen” – 10/15

“Rome” – 10/15

“Running with Bear Grylls”

Last Updated on October 3, 2022.