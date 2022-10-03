The Audio-Technica ATH-MC2022 headphones are cool yet pricey

Audio-Technica is turning 60, and to celebrate, the company has released two special edition products that will hit you in the wallet. The new Audio-Technica ATH-MC2022 headphones are beautiful and, knowing the company, deliver hi-fi sound. Here’s what the company had to say about the project.

“In celebration of our founding, we are proud to introduce a collection of products reflecting our commitment to analog audio. Possessing an audio quality of the highest fidelity and handcrafted in extremely limited quantities, these products continue our tradition of honoring the past while pursuing an ever-changing purity of sound.”

Audio-Technica is also offering a new dual-moving coil stereo cartridge, the AT-MC2022. The company is well-known for its record players and stereo cartridges. Here’s what the company had to say about both of these new special edition products that celebrate their 60th anniversary.

Audio-Technica 60th Anniversary Special Editions

AT-MC2022 Dual Moving Coil Stereo Cartridge- $9,000

The result of 60 years of phono cartridge research and development, the AT-MC2022 offers cutting-edge technology for the analog audio aficionado. The highlight of the cartridge is its unified stylus-cantilever, formed from a single, lab-grown diamond.

ATH-W2022 Audiophile Closed-Back Dynamic Wooden Headphones – $9,000

Sourced and assembled entirely in Japan, the ATH-W2022 blends technological innovation with traditional artistry to fashion a timeless audio component of refined elegance. The housings are expertly crafted from Mizume (Japanese birch) and finished with traditional urushi lacquer.

You can find both of these special edition products on the company’s website.

Last Updated on October 3, 2022.