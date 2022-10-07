Acer says its new Swift Edge is the world’s lightest 16″ OLED laptop

Acer has announced a new 16″ super-light and portable laptop they have dubbed “the world’s lightest.” The 16″ Acer Swift Edge sports a 4K OLED display, 500 nits of brightness, AMD Ryzen, PRO 6000 series processor, Microsoft Pluton, and biometric authentications.

The new Acer Swift Edge weighs a svelte 2.58lbs and is shy of 1/2 an inch in height. Acer made the chassis from a magnesium-aluminum alloy, which Acer says is robust and durable. The Acer Swift Edge design is what we’ve come to expect from Acer’s more premium laptops, with sharp corners and features giving it a clean and crisp aesthetic.

“Powered by AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series and AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors, the Acer Swift Edge is equipped to support the performance demands of go-to applications and business needs. Power users get exceptional processing speed and smooth responsiveness that accelerate their productivity and collaboration with up to 8 high performance “Zen 3+” cores built on advanced 6 nm process technology. For IT administrators, AMD PRO technologies deliver multilayered security features to help keep threats at bay and comprehensive manageability options that scale for long-term stability and reliability.”

“The processors integrate Microsoft Pluton, a security processor designed by Microsoft that hardens new Windows 11 PCs with additional protection for sensitive assets like credentials and encryption keys. To further keep users at ease, biometric authentication and a Noble Wedge Lock slot provide an added layer of security protection to help safeguard user and company data.”

“The Acer Swift Edge showcases a standout 4K OLED (3840×2400) display, with cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support, brilliant 500 nits peak brightness, and less than 0.2ms response time, providing a sensational range of lifelike colors and sublime image clarity. The 16- inch laptop also features a narrow bezel with a 92% screen-to body-ratio. It has VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® display certifications for an extended and comfortable viewing experience.”

“The all-new Acer Swift Edge also supports the next generation in advanced connectivity needs. It offers Wi-Fi 6E5 for high-speed wireless connections, file sharing, and a smooth 4K 3 streaming experience. It also includes a generous offer of essential ports such as HDMI 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with fast charging capabilities, two USB Type-A ports, and an audio jack, taking portable productivity and convenience to a whole new level.”

The Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) will be available in October in North America starting at US$1,499.99; in EMEA, starting at EUR1,499; and in China, starting at RMB7,999.

Last Updated on October 7, 2022.