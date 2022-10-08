Redesigned Pixel 7/7 Pro powered by Tensor G2 processor fully unveiled

While not a secret having been teased earlier this year, Google has officially unveiled and released pricing on the new Pixel 7/7 Pro Android smartphones. The major upgrade on these over the Pixel 6/6Pro is the second-generation Google processor: the Tensor G2.

That’s not all that’s different as the phones have an even sleeker design. Both phones are more sustainable with an aluminum enclosure that is made from 100% recycled content. The 6.3-inch FHD+ Pixel 7 comes in Snow, Obsidian, and a new Lemongrass colour while the 6.7-inch QHD+ Pixel 7 Pro comes in Snow, Obsidian, and a new Hazel colour.

The Google Tensor G2 has three cores: 2.85GHz Dual Cortex X1 Big CPU, 2.35GHz Dual Cortex A78 Medium CPU, and 1.85GHz Quad Cortex A55 Small CPU cores. A Google custom TPU sits alongside the ARM Mali G710 MP07 GPU with 4MB of CPU L3 cache and 8MB of System Level Cache. Key security features of the Tensor G2 include Tensor security core, Certified Titan M2 security chip, CPU virtualization, and Trusty OS on TrustZone. Like the Pixel 6/6 Pro, the 7/7 Pro will get 3 years of software updates and 5 years of security updates.

With the new Tensor G2 processor comes an even better camera, as is usually the case with each new iteration of the Pixel (and other smartphones) lines. While both have 50MP Octa PD Quad Bayer Wide and 112 MP ultrawide cameras with autofocus, the Pixel 7 Pro also has a 48MP Quad Bayer PD telephoto camera. Some of the new features of the Pixel 7/7 Pro cameras include:

Extend your range with our next-generation Super Res Zoom up to 8x on Pixel 7 and up to 30x on Pixel 7 Pro. You’ll be able to get sharp, quality images from a distance, so your friends will think you were courtside when you show them the pictures you took of your sports hero in action. We’ve also achieved optical quality similar to a dedicated 2x telephoto lens for Pixel 7 and a 10x telephoto lens for Pixel 7 Pro, so you have the flexibility to creatively frame your shot at multiple magnifications while maintaining high quality.

Use Pixel 7 Pro to get even closer with Macro Focus, which delivers Pixel HDR+ photo quality from as close as three centimeters away. Take photos of flower petals, raindrops, feathers and other tiny details with full sharpness and vivid color.

We all love taking selfies. With Guided Frame, those who are blind or low-vision are now able to capture selfies with a combination of precise audio guidance, high-contrast visual animations and haptic feedback. Because selfies should be for everyone.

Videos are getting an upgrade with new 10-bit HDR. Record brighter, higher contrast videos with wider color ranges. And Cinematic Blur lets you shoot cinema-like videos with beautiful, shallow depth-of-field.

Bring your blurry photos back to life with Photo Unblur, a Google Photos feature only on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Photo Unblur uses machine learning to improve your blurry pictures — even old ones. With just a few taps, remove blur and visual noise so you can relive the moment as clearly as you remember it. And you can also touch up those photos and easily remove distractions with Magic Eraser.

The Google Pixel 7/7 Pro family.

Other key features of the Pixel 7/7 Pro smartphones include:

This is Pixel’s most refined design, with a smooth glass back and aluminum frame and Camera Bar. Pixel 7 Pro is elegant and sophisticated with polished aluminum, and Pixel 7 is super sleek with a matte aluminum finish.

Both phones are made with recycled materials.

Pixel can handle water and dust with IP68 protection.

The display is scratch resistant, with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus.

Google Tensor G2 is the next-gen processor custom built for Pixel with Google’s advanced machine learning and speech recognition. It makes Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro faster, more efficient, more secure and even more helpful than previous Pixel models.

Tensor G2 delivers Pixel’s best photo and video quality ever, with next-gen Super Res Zoom, up to two times faster Night Sight processing, sharper photos with Face Unblur and new features like Cinematic Blur.

With Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.

Face Unlock and Fingerprint Unlock quickly and easily unlock your phone with just a glance or a tap.

With VPN by Google One built in, Pixel will help protect your online activity no matter what app or web browser you use (coming soon).

Pixel comes with at least five years of security updates, so your phone gets even more secure over time.

At a Glance can show you useful info at the right time, like your baggage claim info at the airport or when a package is delivered to your door.

With voice message transcription, you can read audio messages.

Assistant voice typing lets you type with your voice – now in Spanish, French and Italian.

Pixel search is faster and more powerful – it searches your entire phone and the web.

Pixel’s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours.It learns your favourite apps, so it doesn’t waste power on ones that you rarely use.

Turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours.

The compatible 30 W USB-C® Charger (sold separately) charges your Pixel super fast – up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Pro come with three months of YouTube Premium for new users.

You can check out the full technical specifications on the Google website.

The Pixel starts at US$599 for the 8GB/128GB option (256GB also available) while the Pixel 7 Pro starts at US$899 for the 12GB/128GB option (256GB/512GB options are also available) — pretty affordable for flagship devices. Both are available for pre-order on the Google Store, come with up to a $200 Google Store credit and are set to start shipping next week.

The smartphones are also listed on Amazon.com. While pricing is currently unavailable there, the Pixel 7 comes with a $100 Amazon Gift Card while the Pixel 7 Pro comes with a $200 Amazon Gift Card if you want to wait and get a different deal.

While we didn’t have a chance to review the Pixel 6/6 Pro, we do have a Pixel 7 in hand thanks to Google Canada and will have our full review up in the coming weeks.

What do you think about the new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro? Are you going to be picking one up and, if so, which one? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on October 8, 2022.