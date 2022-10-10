Compete for over $150,000 in prizes from Logitech G and Mclaren

Hot on the heels of the release of the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel and Pedals, Logitech and McLaren have teamed up to give gamers a chance to win over $150,000 in prizes with a world-class sim racing competition. The Logitech McLaren G Challenge is open globally for sim racers of all skill levels.

“The experience will be hosted on SimRacing.gp, the premier community for online sim racing. Participants in the Logitech McLaren G Challenge will enjoy a customized racing experience tailor-made for the tournament on Assetto Corsa Competizione, a favorite among sim racers and Logitech G Pro Wheel users.” Logitech G Press Release

The qualifying round is currently underway, but you have until October 18th to qualify. If you do qualify, you’ll move on to regional splits and knockouts with the grand finals being hosted on Twitch on March 19, 2023. The prize pool is pretty decent, with $25,000 up for grabs in the regional finals ($10,000 for first place), as well as Pro Sim Wheel and Pro X Wireless Headsets depending on how you place. In addition, all competitors will be eligible to win a G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset, a Logitech Streamcam, or a Pro X Gami

As for the Grand Prize, four Regional Champions and 2 Sweepstakes Winners will receive tickets, travel, and a VIP experience at the 2023 Austrian GP. This will include a Meet & Greet with Lando Norris, and some official McLaren merchandise.

If you are interested, you can sign up on the Logitech McLaren G Challenge website.

What do you think about the Logitech McLaren G Challenge? Are you going to be signing up in hopes of winning some pretty sweet prizes? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on October 10, 2022.