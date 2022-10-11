Fender announces its beautiful American Vintage II guitars and basses

The Fender American Vintage II series has been announced, and some beautiful instruments are in this family! I had the opportunity to be briefed a little bit early on the Fender American Vintage II series. I also have my hands on the new Fender American Vintage II series ’57 Stratocaster; review coming soon!

Fender says that the Fender American Vintage II series celebrate Fender’s iconic models through the decades. These ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s recreations are, equipped with original specifications and aesthetics for lovers of vintage-inspired style and sound.

“Built in Corona, Calif., this new flagship series is a testament to the lasting influence and timeless designs from one of the world’s most iconic instrument makers, including the Telecaster, Stratocaster, and Jazzmaster guitars and Precision Bass and Jazz Bass models in their celebrated, original form. Harnessing vintage-inspired style, sound, and feel, the American Vintage II series elevate the playing experience for modern musicians while maintaining the classic features that have influenced through the decades.”

“The iconic models in the Fender American Vintage II Series are a near 1:1 comparison with their original predecessors. Today they are built with precise, modern manufacturing processes that weren’t available in the past,” said Justin Norvell, Executive Vice President of Product, FMIC. “These original guitars and basses have long been coveted by avid players and vintage enthusiasts worldwide for their aesthetic and tone that inspired some of the greatest music and most-identifiable guitar and bass lines of all time. Whether you’re after nostalgic guitar sounds in the studio, or a vintage-style instrument that can withstand the demands of the road, the American Vintage II series harnesses the best of Fender’s legacy and craftsmanship so modern musicians can innovate today’s soundscapes.”

Let’s jump right into the company’s highlights of the new Fender American Vintage II series of guitars and basses.

Fender American Vintage II Series

In my humble opinion, the ’57 Strat is the best-looking of the whole lot. LOL

Built to vintage-era specs of the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s, American Vintage II is Fender’s premium line of vintage-style instruments, highlighting specific historically significant years of classic Fender models. Highlights include:

Nitrocellulose Lacquer Finishes (where vintage accurate) give the authentic visual aesthetic of vintage Fender guitars that will age beautifully over time.

(where vintage accurate) give the authentic visual aesthetic of vintage Fender guitars that will age beautifully over time. Vintage-Style Neck Profiles that create the playing experience feel and sound of the classic guitar and basses celebrated from Fender’s golden age.

Heirloom Quality Year-Specific Pickups emulate the crystalline, warm tone that is the hallmark of Fender instruments.

Ash and Alder Bodies are traditional Fender tone woods used from the ’50s to today and provide the look and sound of classic Fender instruments.

are traditional Fender tone woods used from the ’50s to today and provide the look and sound of classic Fender instruments. Vintage-Style Hardware recreates the tone and feel of Fender’s classic instruments with an authentic aesthetic.

recreates the tone and feel of Fender’s classic instruments with an authentic aesthetic. Vintage-Style Cases protect the instruments with traditional style.

Series Models include: ’50s: American Vintage II ’51 Telecaster® guitar and American Vintage II ’51 Telecaster® LH guitar ($2,249.99 USD, £2,099.00 GBP, €2,449.00 EUR, $2,399.00 AUD, ¥295,000.00 JPY) American Vintage II ‘54 Precision Bass®, ($2,249.99 USD, £2,249.00 GBP, €2,599.00 EUR, $4,399.00 AUD, ¥295,000.00 JPY) American Vintage II ‘57 Stratocaster® guitar and American Vintage II ‘57 Stratocaster® LH guitar ($2,099.99-$2,249.99 USD, £1,999.00- £2,099.00 GBP, €2,349.00 EUR-€2,449.00, $4,099.00-$4,399.00 AUD, ¥285,000.00-¥295,000.00 JPY) ‘60s: American Vintage II ‘60 Precision Bass®, ($2,099.99 USD, £2,099.00 GBP, €2,449.00 EUR, $4,099.00 AUD, ¥285,000.00 JPY) American Vintage II ‘61 Stratocaster® guitar and American Vintage II ‘61 Stratocaster® LH guitar, ($2,099.99 USD, £2,049.00 GBP, €2,399.00 EUR, $4,099.00 AUD, ¥285,000.00 JPY) American Vintage II ‘63 Telecaster® guitar, ($2,099.99-$2,249.99 USD, £2,049.00-£2,149.00 GBP, €2,399.00-€2,499.00 EUR, $4,099.00-$4,399.00 AUD, ¥285,000.00-¥295,000.00 JPY) American Vintage II ‘66 Jazz Bass® and American Vintage II ‘66 Jazz Bass® LH, ($2,299.99 USD, £2,149.00 GBP, €2,499.00 EUR, $4,499.00 AUD, ¥325,000.00 JPY) American Vintage II ‘66 Jazzmaster® guitar, ($2,399.99 USD, £2,249.00 GBP, €2,599.00 EUR, $4,699.00 AUD, ¥325,000.00 JPY) ‘70s: American Vintage II ‘72 Telecaster® Thinline guitar, ($2,399.99 USD, £2,249.00 GBP, €2,599.00 EUR, $4,699.00 AUD, ¥325,000.00 JPY) American Vintage II ‘73 Statocaster® guitar, ($2,279.99 USD, £2,149.00 GBP, €2,499.00 EUR, $4,449.00 AUD, ¥295,000.00 JPY) American Vintage II ‘75 Telecaster® Deluxe guitar , ($2,299.99 USD, £2,149.00 GBP, €2,499.00 EUR, $4,499.00 AUD, ¥325,000.00 JPY) American Vintage II ‘77 Telecaster® Custom guitar, ($2,199.99 USD, £2,049.00 GBP, €2,399.00 EUR, $4,299.00 AUD, ¥485,000.00 JPY)



