Acer announces it’s first Chromebook for… gaming?

When one thinks of gaming, one typically thinks of a console, smartphone, or gaming PC/laptop. However, cloud gaming is quickly gaining traction (even though Google recently announced it is shutting Stadia down), and plenty of devices are on the horizon to facilitate that. The latest comes from Acer in the form of the Acer Chromebook 516 GE — a large 16″ Chromebook with solid specifications for cloud gaming on services like GeForce NOW.

Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors, a large 16-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate, anti-ghosting keyboard, advanced DTS audio, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB of PCIe Gen3 SSD storage, and more, the Chromebook itself sounds pretty solid.

“The Acer Chromebook 516 GE sets the stage for a new era of Chromebooks with the focus squarely on gaming; it combines the ideal collection of gaming hardware, game-streaming support for NVIDIA GeForce NOW’s top tier and easy access to popular game titles from the leading cloud gaming platforms. Chromebooks have secured their position as an indispensable tool for education, work, entertainment, and personal productivity, so now it’s time to have more fun.” James Lin,General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

According to Acer, the Chromebook 516 GE “supports the highest performance tier of NVIDIA GeForce NOW” for cloud gaming. With its technical specifications, this Chromebook should provide a solid streaming gaming experience as long as you have a decent internet connection for its RJ-45 2.5G Ethernet port and Wi-Fi 6E support. The Chromebook also includes dual USB TYpe-C, a USB Type-A, HDMI, and Bluetooth 5.2 ports and connectivity.

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE gaming laptop.

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE gaming laptop will be available in the United States in October starting at US$649.99. For a limited time, Google is also offering a 3-month free trial of NVIDIA GeForce NOW for U.S. purchasers.

Last Updated on October 11, 2022.