vivo has become the official smartphone of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup is a global football event starting to become more popular in the United States. No, this isn’t The Bears vs. The Rams, and this isn’t the NFL. The FIFA World Cup is the big game for what Americans call soccer. I won’t get into the arguments over that, but I now do call World Cup ball football.

As with any major sporting event, there needs to be a sponsor, and vivo has just become the official smartphone of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. vivo will showcase a handful of smartphones and devices during the World Cup, including the vivo X Fold+.

vivo will also launch the #vivogiveitashot campaign during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to celebrate the event. The #vivogiveitashot campaign will give fans the chance to win various “official gifts,” here are the details.

vivo FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Football has a broad fan base and profound cultural influence in the world. With the opportunity to sponsor the FIFA World Cup™, vivo hopes to enable more users to participate in the event, feel the passion of football, and convey unity and sportsmanship.

During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, vivo will have online and offline interactive opportunities that fans can directly participate in for a chance to win official gifts through a series of innovative and fun #vivogiveitashot campaigns in overseas markets. Related activities will include:

1) Wave 1 (Oct. 10-Nov. 16): Fans can post their creative photos or videos with both vivo and football elements on their Instagram account. There is no limit on the number of photos or videos.

2) Wave 2 (Nov. 14-Dec. 31): Fans can join vivo on TikTok during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and use a special vivo filter. Fans can perform and share special moments worth celebrating. The reason behind the campaign name is to give people the chance to “Give It a Shot” together with vivo and bring football closer to people across the world. vivo wants users to experience three different levels of enjoyment through this campaign:



Take “shots” of unforgettable moments during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and save

the beautiful images with vivo’s leading photography capabilities. Join the online and offline football challenges and try to make the “shots” wherever you are in

the world, to enjoy the passion of the global tournament. Step out of your comfort zone and try to make a positive change in your life. “Give it a shot,”

find your true self, connect with new people, and embrace the world.

