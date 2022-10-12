Microsoft announces a stack of Surface devices

Today Microsoft took its turn on the stage to announce a stack of new Surface devices. The company’s theme was taking the Windows PC into the next era of computing. Microsoft plans on using the Surface line to combine PC and cloud with AI technology to “unlock new experiences.” Big words, I know.

Microsoft says that its Surface line has “challenged the convention of the PC– through innovative form factors and new interaction models that transformed what the industry expects from a laptop, desktop, tablet, and mobile productivity device.” Here’s a quick rundown of the Surface devices announced today.

Microsoft Surface 2022

Surface Pro 9

The Pro 9 continues its legacy of the tablet that can replace your laptop. With touch capability, ink, a full-size trackpad, and a solid and familiar keyboard, it’s still one of the better hybrids on the market. Microsoft considers this the best 2-in-1 on the market, they won’t convince me of that, but it is right up there at the top.

“Surface Pro 9 is crafted with high-grade aluminum casing in a new set of beautiful, anodized colors1. On one side, you see the iconic built-in kickstand and a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense display on the other. With up to 120Hz refresh rate and a wide range of colors, visual stories are true to life. Underneath the display is an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, directional microphones, and our custom G6 chip that takes inking to the next level with tactile signals. Combined with the new Ink Focus in Microsoft OneNote, or the new GoodNotes app coming in early 2023 to Windows 11, digital ink on the screen feels like writing with pen and paper.”

The new Pro 9 comes with 12th Gen Intel Core processors built on Intel’s Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4 or Microsoft SQ3 powered by Qualcomm’s 5G Snapdragon. Microsoft claims these combos offer excellent 5G connectivity and excellent battery life.

Surface Laptop 5

The first Surface Laptop came out about seven years ago, and like any new device, it has seen its share of ups and downs. Again, Microsoft will have you believe that the Laptop 5 is the best thing since sliced bread, and I would say that it’s a good slice in a great loaf of bread. Here’s what Microsoft had to say about the Laptop 5.

“Surface Laptop 5 is sleek and elegant, providing all-day battery life as our customers have come to appreciate and expect. It now offers the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, Thunderbolt™ 4, and is co-engineered and verified as an Intel® Evo™ device for the first time, making the Surface Laptop 5 over 50% more powerful than its predecessor.”

“Surface Laptop 5’s signature 3:2 PixelSense display comes in 13.5-inch or 15-inch options, each with Dolby Vision IQ, giving you the best possible picture, with vivid colors and sharp contrast in any lighting conditions. The speakers are perfectly tuned and offer Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing6 to immerse you in your content fully. The front-facing HD camera and Studio Microphones capture you in true-to-life fashion, even adjusting camera exposure in any lighting environment.”

“From new anodized aluminum colors1 to new capabilities, Surface Laptop 5 gives customers more of what they’ve always loved about this product.”

Microsoft Surface Studio 2+

When the Studio first hit the market, it was certainly a stunner, and I will give Microsoft this one; the Studio is probably the best PC of its kind. There are other brands doing similar things, but I dig the looks of the Studio above the rest. Here’s what Microsoft had to say about Studio 2+.

“ln the fall of 2016 we unveiled the first Surface Studio. It was unlike anything else, and instantly captured people’s imaginations. With the large and vibrant 28-inch 3:2 display, and stylish form, this product turned heads. When we showed how the Zero Gravity Hinge could transform the display into the ultimate creative canvas, people were stunned. Even today, Surface Studio has the unique ability to draw people in.”

“As work environments have evolved in recent years, we’ve seen strong ongoing demand for this elegant, powerful and versatile product. As we meet that demand, we’ve rearchitected our Surface Studio processing engine utilizing an updated Intel® Core™ i7 H Series processor, with up to 50% faster CPU performance.”

“We’ve designed NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 discrete graphics to double the graphics performance, achieving the most realistic ray-traced graphics when you craft 3D designs or render models. We’ve enhanced and modernized the display, cameras, Studio Mics and ports – including USB-C with Thunderbolt 4. With Windows 11, Surface Studio 2+ also meets Secured-core PC standards.”

Last Updated on October 12, 2022.