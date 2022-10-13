The Keanu Reeves-backed ARCH 1s motorcycle is here

If you don’t know that Keanu Reeves is a huge motorcycle nut, well, now you do. The John Wick actor is well known for riding around Los Angeles on some of his favorite motorcycles. Keanu Reeves is also one of the nicest celebrities you could meet; it seems that way from many online reports.

A while back, I caught a video on YouTube where Keanu Reeves and co-founder Gard Hollinger talked about ARCH Motorcycles and what they were doing to bring one of Reeves’s ideas to life. Well, that idea is now a reality, and the reality is now in production in the form of the ARCH 1s.

But the ARCH 1s isn’t the first ARCH motorcycle, the company released the KRGT-1 before the ARCH 1s, but the 1s is the evolution. The 1s brings a “one-of-a-kind performance cruiser formula with an aggressive riding

position to create a Sport Cruiser.”

HOW TO: Change system date in OS X ... Please enable JavaScript HOW TO: Change system date in OS X from Terminal

The ARCH 1s is the company’s first production single-sided swing-arm motorcycle. It also debuts new mid-controls for a more aggressive riding position and handling. It features the 124ci, high-torque ARCH/S&S V-twin downdraft fuel-injected engine, complemented by an ARCH-designed exhaust system and a carbon fiber fuel cell integrating the air intake and filtration system.

“We’re very excited to introduce the new ARCH 1s officially. With the help of our entire team and many amazing partners, we believe we’ve crafted something truly special for riders to experience and are proud to see it out there on the road finally,” said Gard Hollinger, co-founder and design director of ARCH Motorcycle.

“The 1s beautifully merges American cruiser-inspired elegance and race-inspired performance – a concept we’ve worked to design, build, test, refine, and deliver since its initial reveal. I’m proud and honored that we have this opportunity to share the new 1s model with the world.” ARCH co-founder Keanu Reeves added: “We just celebrated our 10th Anniversary as a company this past year, yet it feels like only yesterday that I put forth the idea of starting a motorcycle company with Gard. It is incredible to see how far we’ve come in such a short period – from the KRGT-1’s amazing reception to the new 1s as our second model.

And that’s a real testament to our talented design and build teams and their ability to produce something that fulfills ARCH’s ambitions for what a motorcycle company can bring in architecture, style, elegance, and overall experience.”

The ARCH experience includes a bespoke, handcrafted approach across their motorcycle lineup. All owners are met with directly to ensure their bike’s design and ergonomics are tailored accordingly. Orders for the new ARCH 1s are now available for riders nationwide at the price of US$128,000 per build. Check out the company’s website for more information.

What do you think of Keanu Reeves making motorcycles? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on October 13, 2022.