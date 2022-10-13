New on Netflix October 14-20: Marlon Wayans saves the cursed Bridge Hollow

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between October 7-13. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in October if you want to binge those first. Of course, being October, you can check out the Netflix Halloween “Streams & Screams” Collection for some spine-tingling movies and shows.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix October 14-20th list, which is headlined by Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson in The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription —there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games – spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing – and plenty more to come. October’s games include:

Nailed It! Backing Bash: Calling all home bakers! Host a party for your pals to see who creates the best-looking – or worst-looking – cakes in this game based on the hit series.

Spiritfarer: You’re a ferrymaster to the great beyond. Build a boat to explore, then care for spirits before releasing them into the afterlife in this moving game.

Hello Kitty Happiness Parade: Create a grand spectacle with Hello Kitty and friends. Make new allies and lean on your abilities to avoid traps that can rain on your parade!

Coming soon in October

These titles are coming sometime in October, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

20th Century Girl (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷 ): In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own.

): In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own. Inside Man (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci – an American death row prisoner with a sideline in solving mysteries helps a young British journalist search for a friend who’s suddenly disappeared.

And now for the Netflix October 14-20th list:

October 14

Black Butterflies (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): Low on inspiration for his second book, a gloomy novelist agrees to write a memoir for a dying man — and swiftly becomes part of his bloodstained past.

Low on inspiration for his second book, a gloomy novelist agrees to write a memoir for a dying man — and swiftly becomes part of his bloodstained past. The Curse of Bridge Hollow (NETFLIX FILM): A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc. Everything Calls for Salvation (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): A troubled young man wakes up involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital. What he learns in that week inside will change his life forever.

A troubled young man wakes up involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital. What he learns in that week inside will change his life forever. Holy Family (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): A family hiding a shocking secret starts over in Madrid, where new relationships complicate their plans and the past begins to catch up with them.

A family hiding a shocking secret starts over in Madrid, where new relationships complicate their plans and the past begins to catch up with them. Mismatched: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): With rocky romances and unforgiving deadlines, Dimple and Rishi navigate their summer program’s end and the ultimate question: Are they meant to be?

With rocky romances and unforgiving deadlines, Dimple and Rishi navigate their summer program’s end and the ultimate question: Are they meant to be? Take 1 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Renowned musicians pull out all the stops to give a song of their choice the greatest live performance they can muster — and all in a single take.

October 15

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Despicable Me 🇨🇦

Despicable Me 2 🇨🇦

The Girl on the Train 🇨🇦

Identity Thief 🇨🇦

Knocked Up 🇨🇦

Les Misérables (2012) 🇨🇦

Minions 🇨🇦

Tom and Jerry 🇨🇦

Under the Queen’s Umbrella (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A spirited queen tries to rein in her rowdy sons in order to make one of them the next king of Joseon, while her competitors vie to snatch the throne.

October 16

Blade 🇨🇦

Blade II 🇨🇦

Dracula Untold 🇺🇸

Scobby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed 🇨🇦

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am 🇺🇸

October 17

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (NETFLIX FAMILY): Food-loving friends Waffles and Mochi get cooking in their very own restaurant, where hungry customers come to feast on flavors from all over the world!

October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles (NETFLIX COMEDY): Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias makes history as the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium in his new special Stadium Fluffy. Filmed at Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, Gabriel hilariously shares details about being a Los Angeles native, a recent attempt at extortion towards him, and where he holds the record for receiving the highest fine on stage.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias makes history as the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium in his new special Stadium Fluffy. Filmed at Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, Gabriel hilariously shares details about being a Los Angeles native, a recent attempt at extortion towards him, and where he holds the record for receiving the highest fine on stage. LiSA Another Great Day (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇯🇵): Glimpse into the world of the songstress known as the “Anime Song Queen” as she reflects on the first decade of her career and looks to the future.

Glimpse into the world of the songstress known as the “Anime Song Queen” as she reflects on the first decade of her career and looks to the future. Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES): Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture. This season will feature Phil traveling to all new destinations, including Philadelphia, Croatia, Austin, Santiago and Nashville, and includes a special tribute episode to Phil’s parents, Helen and Max.

Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture. This season will feature Phil traveling to all new destinations, including Philadelphia, Croatia, Austin, Santiago and Nashville, and includes a special tribute episode to Phil’s parents, Helen and Max. Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)): The iconic and gripping series returns with a three-week event featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 is from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

October 19

The Green Glove Gang (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱): When their latest heist goes wrong, three older female burglars evade officials by hiding out in a nursing home — where they uncover a sinister secret.

When their latest heist goes wrong, three older female burglars evade officials by hiding out in a nursing home — where they uncover a sinister secret. Love Is Blind: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) ): After courting through the walls of private pods, men and women put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

(New episodes weekly) After courting through the walls of private pods, men and women put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Notre-Dame (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): Inspired by true accounts from French firefighters, this drama series explores the impact of the 2019 fire of Notre-Dame on a diverse group of Parisians.

Inspired by true accounts from French firefighters, this drama series explores the impact of the 2019 fire of Notre-Dame on a diverse group of Parisians. The School for Good and Evil (NETFLIX FILM): Best friends Sophie and Agatha find their bond put to the test when they’re whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains.

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find their bond put to the test when they’re whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains. The Stranger (NETFLIX FILM 🇦🇺): An undercover cop forms an intense, intimate relationship with a murder suspect while trying to earn his trust and elicit a confession.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada October 14-20th. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

Last Updated on October 13, 2022.