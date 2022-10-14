beyerdynamic announces its new XELENTO and XELENTO wireless

If there’s one thing we cover heavily around here, it’s audio tech. I’ve learned a lot about audio over the past nine years, and I’ve learned how fantastic beyerdynamic headphones are. The company has refreshed its XELENTO earbuds, dubbing them “Sound Jewels” and “true gems of the audio world.” I know, lots of marketing words, and we will see if they deliver.

The company says the new XELENTO earbuds are handcrafted at its Heilbronn headquarters with the utmost attention to detail. Custom sound personalization, sweat and water resistance, and a range of output connections are just a few features one will find on these earbuds. The XELENTO will retail for US$999, while the wireless will retail for US$1199. You can find them on Amazon and beyerdynamic’s website. The company is calling these earbuds an “audible piece of jewelry,” and here’s what they had to say about them.

beyerdynamic XELENTO Series

“XELENTO is handcrafted to offer a first-class high-resolution sound experience, driven by beyerdynamic’s own Tesla technology in its smallest form factor to date. The TESLA.11 driver creates an exceptional level of detail, unparalleled spatiality, and depth of sound that will delight music lovers and audiophiles on the go. The eleven-millimeter dynamic one-way driver mixes beyerdynamic’s acoustic expertise, engineering, and craftsmanship into one brilliant technical masterpiece. With special new acoustic filters, beyerdynamic’s audio experts achieved the highest performance and sound quality in an in-ear design, providing even more fine detail and lightness in the high-frequency range.”

“Paired with perfectly matched mids, highs, and bass, XELENTO’s sound quality is raised to a new level.”

“The new XELENTO earbuds integrate only the best materials – inside and out. For unrivaled sound, gold-plated plugs and silver-plated cables are used in the wiring, while the exterior housing of the earbuds is designed with handmade 24-carat gold to match its inner beauty. beyerdynamic’s latest earbuds continue to offer best-in-class ergonomic design designed for long use and comfort for unforgettable sound. XELENTO includes seven pairs of silicone ear tips that are newly developed by beyerdynamic and perfectly matched for individual fit preferences and high acoustic performance. XELENTO also comes with sets of Comply™ Memory Foam ear tips in three sizes for maximum sound isolation.”

“Both new XELENTO models come with a 3.5 mm jack cable with remote control and hands-free microphone. This allows users to engage in calls or video calls, or use the Google, Siri, or Alexa voice assistants via XELENTO’s connected device while on the go.”

“The XELENTO remote model also features a symmetric 4.4 mm Pentaconn cable that allows a direct connection to high-quality hi-fi components with balanced outputs. This makes XELENTO remote the ideal choice for enjoying music on Digital Audio Players and balanced hi-fi systems.”

“XELENTO wireless, on the other hand, has a high-quality Bluetooth® 5.2 neckband that guarantees up to 14 hours of music entertainment. It includes a digital-to-analog converter and amplifier from specialist AKM, to create the perfect wireless hi-fi experience. With the latest codecs such as LHDC, Qualcomm® aptX™ HD, and aptX™, built-in, XELENTO wireless provides up-to-date high-resolution audio quality both in wired and wireless modes.”

“Both earbuds are flexibly adaptable to the users’ needs due to an MMCX plug-in system. XELENTO remote also transforms easily into the wireless version with the separately available wireless neckband. In turn, the Pentaconn cable is also additionally available to connect XELENTO wireless by cable to high-quality hi-fi systems.”

