Samsung updates its mobile experience with One UI 5

One UI 5 is just around the corner for Samsung mobile users, and the company promises some new features and revamped experience. One UI 5 is the latest form of Samsung’s Android software, but it wasn’t all good back in the TouchWiz days.

Some users still refuse to use Samsung because of the past horrible experience TouchWiz offered them. But perhaps One UI 5 will change their minds. Overall, Samsung has done some great things with One UI, and I think it’s one of the best Android overlay’s out there, certainly better than some of the budget Android phones coming out of China.

Introducing the new #OneUI 5 today! Customize your Galaxy experience the way you like it and design it to express yourself with a simple touch.



Learn more: https://t.co/Qf3lTKLgCE

One UI 5 represents Samsung’s most personalized mobile experience yet, designed to give users greater options for tailoring their devices exactly how they’d like. Key features highlighted in the story include:

Bixby Text Call: With this new feature, users can simply answer phone calls from any environment – such as a busy train or a loud concert – by typing a message. Bixby then converts the text to audio, shares it directly with the caller, and then converts the caller’s voice to text.

You can read more in-depth coverage of all the One UI 5 updates and features on Samsung’s blog.

Last Updated on October 14, 2022.