Fossil announces its Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch

Fossil has been a significant player in the watch industry, and when smartwatches started coming into the market, they pivoted quickly to include them. Their first few offerings were rough around the edges, but that’s to be expected; they have made improvements over the years and announced the Gen 6 Wellness Edition.

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is powered by the latest version of Wear OS, Snapdragon Wear 4100, rapid charging, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, and a host of other wellness features. This new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is available now for US$299, and a handful of new silicone straps are available for US$30.

Here are a few new features and specifications of the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch

This is Fossil’s first smartwatch running Wear OS 3, so the Gen 6 offers an updated user

interface redesigned watch navigation, an increase in performance and quality for wellness metrics—including:

Exclusive Wellness App: Track key metrics while optimizing battery life

Measure SpO2: Get estimated blood oxygen measurements to see how well your body is circulating oxygen

Estimate Cardio Fitness Level: Discover insights into cardiorespiratory fitness with an estimation of VO2 Max—a method of measuring the maximum amount of oxygen your body utilizes during exercise

Automatically Detect Workouts: Gen 6 Wellness Edition detects movement and starts a workout for you

Check Heart Rate Zones: See your heart rate and understand how hard your heart is working during your workout or at rest

Continuously Track Heart Rate: Measure your heart rate continuously during workouts, breathing exercises, or when resting

Get Sleep Insights: View sleep quality and history, monitor restfulness, and set sleep goals

Stunning 1.28″ always-on touchscreen display

Configurable button functionality

Water resistant (up to 3ATM)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE, WiFi, GPS, NFC SE

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Off-body IR, Ambient Light

8GB of storage and 1GB RAM

Make and take phone calls with a paired smartphone compatible with Android and iOS

Four-pin USB rapid charging with a magnetic puck

Last Updated on October 14, 2022.