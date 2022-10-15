Essential tech to secure your information

In today’s digital age, it’s more important than ever to make sure your business information is secure. With hackers becoming more sophisticated by the day, it’s crucial to stay one step ahead of them. By reading this article you will learn more about some of the top tech tools you can use to secure your information and keep hackers at bay.

Data backup

The first step to securing your information is to make sure it is stored in the right way. If your data only exists in one location then it is prone to corruption and total loss. Instead, you should strive to spread your data out and ensure that it is properly backed up.

You can do this internally, but you may want to consider hiring an outside contractor to make the process that much easier for you and the rest of your team. Be sure that you stay on top of tracking your certificate management to mitigate issues with your website backups and restoration. Backups should be easily accessible but decentralized to get the maximum benefit.

Use a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, is a great way to encrypt your traffic and keep your data safe when you’re working online. Using a VPN will also help you stay anonymous online, making it much harder for hackers to track you down. There are many reputable VPN providers out there, so be sure to do your research before choosing one.

Set up two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is an additional layer of security that can be added to your online accounts. With 2FA enabled, you’ll need to enter not only your password but also a second code that is usually sent to your phone. This makes it much harder for hackers to gain access to your accounts, even if they have your password.

Making use of 2FA is a strong security practice that can prevent a majority of issues before they even arise. When implementing 2FA, you can choose to have codes sent to an email, mobile device, or dedicated app. Popular authentication apps like Google Authenticator are gaining traction for their ability to provide quick, seamless authentication across many different programs.

Encryption

Encryption is a critical component of securing your information. When you use an encryption approach, all of your data is secure behind an added layer of scrambling. This makes it much more difficult for anyone with malicious intentions to gain access to your passwords and other sensitive information.

When setting up encryption, consult with a cybersecurity professional. The last thing you want to do is to lock yourself out of your own systems and software. The right professional will be able to help you use encryption properly to secure your sensitive data and information.

Firewalls are your friend

Firewalls have long been a staple in the world of data security, and for good reason. Installing a firewall will dramatically reduce your chances of a data breach. These tools put a strong line of defense between cyber criminals and your organization’s information. Many modern firewalls are also capable of advanced security scans that constantly monitor your system for issues and take care of them when they arise.

Specialized hardware

The right hardware can help you secure your information more readily. Think about using physical devices such as screen protectors and privacy screens to reduce the chances of internal threats coming to light. These kinds of investments often work out as they give your team more confidence and reduce potential problems.

Other hardware solutions will also provide more data security for devices that are being used off-site. If you have a global network of employees and collaborators, for example, then it’s hard to know that they are practicing proper data hygiene. Providing them with hardware measures can reduce the odds that their information is compromised.

One of the easiest ways for hackers to gain access to your business information is by exploiting vulnerabilities in outdated software. That’s why it’s important to keep all of your software up-to-date, including your operating system, browsers, and any applications you use.

Many software programs will update automatically, but it’s always a good idea to double-check that everything is up-to-date and install any security patches that may have been released. You can even set up a regular time to go through and make sure all of your software is updated.

Detection systems

Modern cyber security systems have become more sophisticated than ever before. If you do not take advantage of them, then you are doing yourself a major disservice. The right detection systems are now able to identify and neutralize threats to your sensitive data almost immediately, providing a prime landscape for adaptation for all of your systems.

Many threat detection systems are now making use of advanced AI to learn more about threats. In these systems, advanced AI will monitor a threat and then learn how to prevent future attacks of the same character. Using these detection systems will beef up your security and keep your information out of unwanted hands.

Employee training is necessary

Oftentimes strong security requires you to sacrifice some convenience. If you are not careful when setting up your team with security measures, they may try to take some shortcuts, which can lead to harmful data loss. To mitigate these potential problems, it’s a good idea to make sure that your team is all on the same page when it comes to managing data and information.

When you bring in a new employee, have them go through a standard training program, ideally carried out by other members of your team. In tandem with this approach, you should also offer regular reminders of best security practices, especially for members of your team who have been at the company for some length. These kinds of training programs are vital to ensure that both new and old employees understand what is at stake when it comes to handling sensitive information on a company network.

Manage your passwords properly

Last but not least, always use strong passwords for all of your online accounts—and make sure to change them regularly. A strong password should be at least 8 characters long and contain a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. If you find it difficult to remember multiple strong passwords, you can use a password manager like LastPass or Dashlane to help you out.

By following these tips, you can help ensure that your business information stays safe and secure online—no matter what type of business you run. While there’s no guaranteed way to 100% prevent hacking attempts, these tips will go a long way toward deterring even the most determined hacker. Plus, they’ll give you peace of mind knowing that you’ve done everything you can to protect your business information—and that’s worth its weight in gold!

Last Updated on October 15, 2022.