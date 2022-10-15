Razer Edge 5G handheld cloud gaming device coming in January

At RazerCon 2022 today, Razer unwrapped more details for the Razer Edge 5G handheld cloud gaming device. With a 6.8-inch AMOLED 144Hz display, the Razer Edge will come in Wi-Fi and Verizon-exclusive 5G variants.

The Razer Edge has some pretty beefy specs and is powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen1 Gaming Platform, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of storage, a 5000mAh battery, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and Sub 6 mmWave Verizon 5G (5G version only). The latest handheld cloud gaming device to hit the market comes bundled with the new Razer Kishi V2 Pro which adds Razer HyperSense advanced-haptic feedback and a 3.5mm audio port to the already outstanding Kishi V2.

“The core concept of every product we put out always boils down to one thing, our ‘For Gamers. By Gamers.’ motto. With the Razer Edge, we’ve created the ultimate handheld gaming platform. Together with Verizon and Qualcomm, we designed the Razer Edge 5G to be a true gamer device, capable of supporting gamers’ entire catalogs of AAA games or allowing them to stream endlessly online, taking their gaming experience on the go with near-zero latency.” Richard Hashim, Head of Razer’s Mobile & Console Division

Powered by Android 12, gamers will be able to play native Android games and also stream from a variety of cloud gaming services. Pre-installed launchers will include Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and Epic Games. Gamers will also be able to stream via Steam Link, Xbox, Moonlight, and Parsec. Coupled with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, you’ll be able to “experience true mobile gaming on the go.”

The Razer Edge 5G handheld cloud gaming device will let you game on the go with Verizon 5G.

“With the Razer Edge 5G and Verizon Ultra Wideband you’ll have, in your hands, a full mobile gaming system with a reliable connection that can push ultra-fast speeds, with low lag. In other words, you’ll soon be able to smash the competition, all while giving your favorite gaming chair a bit of a break for the day.” Brian Higgins, SVP, Device and Consumer Product Marketing, Verizon

Additional features of the Razer Edge 5G handheld cloud gaming device include:

Platform: Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform

Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform OS: Android 12

Android 12 Screen: 6.8” FHD+ 2400×1080 AMOLED 144Hz

6.8” FHD+ 2400×1080 AMOLED 144Hz Memory: 8GB LPDDR5

8GB LPDDR5 Battery: 5000mAh

5000mAh Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Sub 6, mmWave Verizon 5G

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Sub 6, mmWave Verizon 5G Weight: 263.8g, 400.8g with controller

263.8g, 400.8g with controller Audio: 2-way speakers with Verizon Adaptive Sound, 2 digital mics

2-way speakers with Verizon Adaptive Sound, 2 digital mics Storage: 128GB

128GB Dimensions: 259.7 x 84.5 x 10.83m

The front and back of the Razer Edge Wi-Fi with the Kishi V2 Pro controller.

You can reserve your unit today for only US$5, with availability expected in January. The Razer Edge Wi-Ffi will retail for US$399.99 while Verizon will announce pricing and availability for the Razer Edge 5G at a later date. Unfortunately, both variants will be launching in the US only, but if you can get your hands on the Wi-Fi model it should work in most countries.

What do you think about the Razer Edge 5G handheld cloud gaming device? Are you going to be reserving yours? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.