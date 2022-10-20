Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Google over biometric data

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Google over the capture and use of Texans’ biometric data. Lawsuits against Google aren’t anything new, and most of the time, the money collected by the federal and local governments goes right back into the bureaucracy, but I digress.

Texas AG Ken Paxton isn’t the only state-level official digging into Google’s pockets; Arizona recently won an $85 million-dollar lawsuit against the search giant. The Arizona lawsuit was filed in 2020 and alleged that Google illegally tracked Android users even after turning off location data settings. Google allegedly used the tracking data for targeted advertising.

With reports of Google earning revenues of nearly $70 billion every quarter, these fines and lawsuits seem to be a minor annoyance more than a deterrent against the company’s practices. Google has also been fined in the EU, but even the total fines are barely enough to make Google flinch.

As for the Ken Paxton lawsuit, here’s what the Texas AG’s office had to say about the matter.

“The lawsuit alleges that Google, in yet another violation of Texans’ privacy, has collected millions of biometric identifiers, including voiceprints and records of face geometry, from Texans through its products and services like Google Photos, Google Assistant, and Nest Hub Max. Google’s exploitation of the personal information of Texans for its own commercial interests is a knowing violation of the state’s Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act.”

“Google’s indiscriminate collection of the personal information of Texans, including very sensitive information like biometric identifiers, will not be tolerated,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will continue to fight Big Tech to ensure the privacy and security of all Texans.”

Last Updated on October 20, 2022.