The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 007 Edition celebrate British style

British style can be seen in various pop culture icons such as Pink Floyd, Dr. Who, and James Bond. Of course, there are many more examples of British style, and the variety is far more than what I mentioned here.

Bowers & Wilkins is a proudly British audio company that has announced a celebration and collaboration with James Bond music to make the Px8 007 Edition headphones. This partnership brings two iconic British brands together to celebrate sixty years of James Bond music.

The new Bowers & Wilkins Px8 007 Edition color was based on the Midnight Blue tuxedo worn by Bond in the 1962 film Dr. No. Here is some background Bowers & Wilkins provided in its press release.

“Every world-famous cinema release you can think of has its own uniquely identifiable music that lives long in the memory even after the final credits roll – but in all of cinema, there can be few better

examples of memorable music than the scores that have propelled James Bond films over the past six decades. From Monty Norman’s signature theme through each of the iconic title songs, music has been inextricably linked with 007.”

To celebrate the new partnership and the 60th anniversary of the release of Dr. No, Bowers & Wilkins has created a bespoke version of its Px8 wireless headphones, the Px8 007 Edition, featuring a Midnight Blue finish inspired by the dinner jacket worn by Bond in his first on-screen appearance.

“As elegant and timeless as James Bond himself, these special-edition headphones deliver all the high- performance wireless sound synonymous with Bowers & Wilkins, coupled with detailing that offers a subtle nod to the style of 007.“

“Giles Pocock, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Bowers & Wilkins, commented: “We are immensely proud of our long-standing relationship with the James Bond franchise. Our new partnership gives us the perfect opportunity to highlight the close connection we’ve had with some of the iconic music of 007 over the years. Together, we will continue to celebrate the instrumental role that music plays in this global cultural phenomenon.”

These new distinctly British-styled headphones can be purchased on Bowers & Wilkin’s website at a price of £699.00 GBP.

