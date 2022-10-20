New on Netflix October 21-27: Do you dare open del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities?

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between October 21-27th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in October if you want to binge those first. Of course, being October, you can check out the Netflix Halloween “Streams & Screams” Collection for some spine-tingling movies and shows.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix October 21-27th list, which is headlined by bizarre nightmares unfolding in eight tales of terror in Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. While the teaser is below, the official trailer is age-restricted and can be viewed on YouTube.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription —there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games – spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing – and plenty more to come. October’s games include:

Nailed It! Backing Bash: Calling all home bakers! Host a party for your pals to see who creates the best-looking – or worst-looking – cakes in this game based on the hit series.

Spiritfarer: You’re a ferrymaster to the great beyond. Build a boat to explore, then care for spirits before releasing them into the afterlife in this moving game.

Hello Kitty Happiness Parade: Create a grand spectacle with Hello Kitty and friends. Make new allies and lean on your abilities to avoid traps that can rain on your parade!

Coming soon in October

These titles are coming sometime in October, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

20th Century Girl (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷 ): In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own.

): In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own. Inside Man (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci – an American death row prisoner with a sideline in solving mysteries helps a young British journalist search for a friend who’s suddenly disappeared.

And now for the Netflix October 21-27th list:

October 21

28 Days Haunted (NETFLIX SERIES): Three teams each spend 28 days in some of America’s most haunted locations for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Three teams each spend 28 days in some of America’s most haunted locations for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren. Barbarians II (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪): A year after Varus’ defeat, a new Roman general gets settled in Germania as Ari seeks to become king of all the tribes — but a rival stands in his way.

A year after Varus’ defeat, a new Roman general gets settled in Germania as Ari seeks to become king of all the tribes — but a rival stands in his way. Descendant (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Descendants of the enslaved Africans on an illegal ship that arrived in Alabama in 1860 seek justice and healing when the craft’s remains are discovered.

Descendants of the enslaved Africans on an illegal ship that arrived in Alabama in 1860 seek justice and healing when the craft’s remains are discovered. From Scratch (NETFLIX SERIES): An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents.

An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents. High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (NETFLIX SERIES): Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum offers a first-hand account of her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking.

Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum offers a first-hand account of her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking. ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (NETFLIX FAMILY): In a mystical world of Japanese gods and spirits, a courageous girl strives to follow in her mysterious father’s footsteps and find her true powers.

In a mystical world of Japanese gods and spirits, a courageous girl strives to follow in her mysterious father’s footsteps and find her true powers. Pokémon Ultimate Journeys (NETFLIX FAMILY) 🇺🇸: Ash and Goh chase their goals — and embark on more amazing adventures — as their journey through the wild world of Pokémon continues.

October 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇲🇽): Franco Escamilla takes the stage in California for a comedy special filled with humorous observations on gossiping, the pandemic and airport experiences.

October 24

The Chalk Line (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): A psychological thriller inspired by the true story of “The Monster of Amstetten.”

October 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip (NETFLIX FAMILY): In this interactive adventure, Barbie goes on a cross-country trek with friends and makes big decisions about the future. Which dream will she choose?

In this interactive adventure, Barbie goes on a cross-country trek with friends and makes big decisions about the future. Which dream will she choose? Blade of the 47 Ronin 🇺🇸

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (NETFLIX COMEDY): It’s good to be Fortune Feimster. Filmed at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the always loveable and incredibly charming comedian and actress is back for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special, Good Fortune. Expanding on her confessional brand of comedy and how she’s different than what meets the eye, Fortune reflects on her own good fortune, including some big life events she’s experienced the last couple years like falling in love with her wife and the extravagant proposal she planned that didn’t go as expected, and much more.

It’s good to be Fortune Feimster. Filmed at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the always loveable and incredibly charming comedian and actress is back for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special, Good Fortune. Expanding on her confessional brand of comedy and how she’s different than what meets the eye, Fortune reflects on her own good fortune, including some big life events she’s experienced the last couple years like falling in love with her wife and the extravagant proposal she planned that didn’t go as expected, and much more. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (NETFLIX SERIES): Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in this visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro.

Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in this visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro. Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)): The iconic and gripping series returns with a three-week event featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries Vol 3 is from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

October 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇫🇷): From his rise as a business mogul to his plummet into international notoriety, this true crime documentary examines the bizarre story of Carlos Ghosn.

From his rise as a business mogul to his plummet into international notoriety, this true crime documentary examines the bizarre story of Carlos Ghosn. The Good Nurse (NETFLIX FILM): Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit. While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters’ future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.

Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit. While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters’ future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth. Hellhole (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): In 1987 Poland, a police officer investigating mysterious disappearances infiltrates a remote monastery — and discovers a dark truth about its clergy.

In 1987 Poland, a police officer investigating mysterious disappearances infiltrates a remote monastery — and discovers a dark truth about its clergy. Love Is Blind: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) ): After courting through the walls of private pods, men and women put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

(New episodes weekly) After courting through the walls of private pods, men and women put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Robbing Mussolini (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): At the end of WWII, a ragtag group of resistance fighters plans an impossible heist: to steal Mussolini’s treasure from Milan’s fascist headquarters.

October 27

Cici (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷): A family migrates to the city after a tragic loss. When they reunite in their hometown 30 years later, buried emotions and painful secrets resurface.

A family migrates to the city after a tragic loss. When they reunite in their hometown 30 years later, buried emotions and painful secrets resurface. Daniel Spellbound (NETFLIX FAMILY): A teen tracker follows in his late father’s footsteps to uncover a conspiracy in the magical world in this exciting supernatural adventure series.

A teen tracker follows in his late father’s footsteps to uncover a conspiracy in the magical world in this exciting supernatural adventure series. Dubai Bling (NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇪): Step off the private jet and into a high-flying social circle in Dubai, where lavish parties, stunning skylines and jaw-dropping fashion are the norm.

Step off the private jet and into a high-flying social circle in Dubai, where lavish parties, stunning skylines and jaw-dropping fashion are the norm. Earthstorm (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Storm chasers, survivors and first responders recount their harrowing experiences with volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes.

Storm chasers, survivors and first responders recount their harrowing experiences with volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes. Family Reunion: Part 5 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The McKellans grow in more ways than one as unexpected struggles put their strength to the test. But no matter what, it’s still family over everything.

The McKellans grow in more ways than one as unexpected struggles put their strength to the test. But no matter what, it’s still family over everything. Hotel Transylvania 2 🇺🇸

Romantic Killer (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Living her best single life, romance is the last thing on Anzu’s mind — until a tiny match-making wizard suddenly turns her life into a clichéd romcom.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada October 21-27th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada October 21-27th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

