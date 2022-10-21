Your YouTube Premium family plan will cost US$23 starting next month

YouTube Premium family plan members, prepare for a hit to your wallet starting next month. YouTube Premium family will see a price increase of US$5, bringing the total cost to US$22.99. Google announced this price increase yesterday, but it seems not all users will see the increase straightaway.

It looks like some legacy YouTube Premium users might be spared a few months from incurring the increased cost. According to one Engadget staffer, their notification indicated they would not be charged the increased price until April 2023 due to their “long-standing and valued member.”

YouTube Premium is a service that removes all ads from the YouTube platform and includes YouTube Music and YouTube Originals. It was first launched as YouTube Red in 2014 and slowly morphed into what it is today, consuming Google Play Music and making one service.

HOW TO: Change system date in OS X ... Please enable JavaScript HOW TO: Change system date in OS X from Terminal

This new price increase may hit families already feeling the recession’s crunch and rising food and energy costs. Most people have little choice but to pay the increased costs of food and energy, but they do have a choice in cutting out entertainment. This increased cost may drive some users away from the platform until the money crunch settles down.

Single-user prices have not changed, but the family plan is now less of a bargain, and as Engadget points out, it saves users only US$1 a month over the US$6 a month it previously saved.

What do you think of this price hike? Do you use the service? Will you be keeping it? Do you think this was a fair price hike for the service you’re provided with? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on October 21, 2022.