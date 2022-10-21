This Elite Optimus Prime will cost you US$700

Most of my childhood was lived in the ’80s. Saturday morning cartoons were a staple of my entertainment diet, and the Transformers were one of my favorites. The show created some of the best cartoon characters of all time, including Megatron, Starscream, Soundwave, Bumblebee, Jazz, and Optimus Prime.

My two favorite characters were Megatron and Optimus Prime. I was fortunate enough to have an original Megatron toy, the one that transformed into a gun. But I never had a Prime toy, though I’d still love to have one and find an original Megatron toy. But I digress.

If you want to get yourself a fantastic Optimus Prime toy, look no further than Robosen Robotics Elite Optimus Prime. The robot is a new interactive Transformer toy with advanced programmable capabilities, voice-activated interactions, and state-of-the-art auto-converting technology.

This robot will set you back US$699, which is a decent chunk of change but not nearly as much as the company’s Flagship Prime, which is an insane US$1,199. The Elite version is a smaller and lighter version of the Flagship Optimus but still features 5,000 components, including 60 microchips and 27 high-precision servo motors. Here’s what Robosen Robotics had to say about its new robot toy.

“Equipped with 80 phrases voiced by the legendary actor Peter Cullen and over 43 pre-installed commands, this authentically designed Optimus Prime comes ready for battle and entertainment right out of the box. You can walk, punch, blast, drive and convert your Autobot leader at the touch of a button, the swipe of your finger, or at the command of your voice.”

“To add to the endless creative opportunities, the advanced programming capabilities come to life with the Robosen app, allowing users to customize their Elite Optimus Prime with their own unique actions and sequences.”

“The Elite Optimus Prime comes with a premium foam protective travel case, the Energon Axe with swivel back grip, the Ion Blaster with integrated light and switch (built-in battery included on the Blaster), a charging adapter, and two built-in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries (1200mAh).”

You can find Elite Prime and Flagship Prime on the company’s website.

Last Updated on October 21, 2022.