Alienware’s first tenkeyless gaming keyboard is now available

Alienware, Dell’s gaming arm, has been around for quite a while now and is known for its gaming desktops, laptops, and accessories. The latest accessory from the company is also a first for them — a tenkeyless gaming keyboard allowing for a clean, streamlined setup.

If you’re unfamiliar, a tenkeyless (or TKL) gaming keyboard ditches the number pad, allowing for closer mouse placement. With Cherry MX Red switches and PBT double-shot keycaps, Alienware didn’t skimp out on their first foray into this form factor. The keyboard even has integrated cable routing so you can connect the cable and feed it out from underneath the keyboard based on your setup.

The Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard.

Key features and specifications of the Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard AW420K include:

HOW TO: Change system date in OS X ... Please enable JavaScript HOW TO: Change system date in OS X from Terminal

Space-saving Tenkeyless (TKL) form factor and slim profile complement a clean desk setup at home and make it easier to slip the keyboard into a backpack or messenger bag whenever you need to take it with you​

Integrated cable routing on the underside of the keyboard allows you to direct the connection cable left, right or center to coordinate with your gaming setup​

Remove the detachable USB paracord cable when not in use to make travel and storage simpler

Flip-up risers offer three different keyboard height settings so you can adjust the elevation to get closer to your ideal typing angle – collapse them down for better portability

Industry-leading CHERRY MX Red switches provide consistent high-performance with a 100 million actuation lifecycle to ensure each command gets communicated correctly​

Double-shot PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate) keycaps feature two layers of plastic molded together for reliable durability with key legends molded into the caps for dependable rigidity and wear resistance

Full anti-ghosting and N-key rollover help ensure all your keystrokes count and the keyboard remains responsive even during the intense gaming sessions​

Fully programmable keys, on-board memory and selectable profiles give you the option to customize key commands and macros to support your unique playstyle​

Windows Key disable toggle helps prevent the disruptive exiting effects of accidental Windows Key presses during fast-paced gameplay

AlienFX per-key RGB lighting configurable with Alienware Command Center delivers a customizable and more-immersive gaming experience with up to 16.8 million colors​

Easy to clean and maintain with switches mounted directly on the smooth metal top plate

1000Hz polling rate

5 on-board memory profiles

Dimensions: 14.46″ x 5.81″x 2.19″ (367.3mm x 147.7mm x 55.7mm)

Weight: 1.735 lbs (787g)

The Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard is now available for an MSRP of US$149.99/CA$189.99.

What do you think about the Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on October 22, 2022.