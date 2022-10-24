Now playing on Plex November 2022: Heartbreak Ridge, First Reformed, The Blair Witch Project, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex November 2022 edition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Plex has also added six new channels this month, including Halloween Plus and Trailer Park Boys: The SwearNet Show. Let’s jump right into November 2022!
Table of contents
- New on Plex November 2022
- Still Streaming on Plex in November 2022
- New Live Channels November 2022
New on Plex November 2022
Heartbreak Ridge Trailer
- 1408
- American Werewolf In London, An
- Blair Witch Project, The
- Cashback
- Children Act, The (Starts 11/10)
- De Palma (Starts 11/21)
- Enforcer, The
- Excalibur
- First Reformed (Starts 11/18)
- Fist Of Fury
- Four Lions (Starts 11/11)
- God Bless America (Starts 11/11)
- Green Room (Starts 11/12)
- Heartbreak Ridge
- Hostel
- Hostel: Part II
- Hunter, The
- I Saw The Devil (Starts 11/18)
- Industry Did It, The
- Into The Forest (Starts 11/7)
- Krisha (Starts 11/7)
- Kung Fu (classic series)
- Last Man Standing
- Lila & Eve
- Lovers, The (Starts 11/5)
- Man Up
- Sea Of Trees, The (Starts 11/8)
- Spawn
- Stir Of Echoes
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Tequila Sunrise
- Timecop
- Two Lovers
- Wicker Man, The
- Catch before It leaves in November
- Incognito
- Janky Promoters, The
- Judy
- Men Who Stare At Goats, The
- Our Idiot Brother
- Traitor
Still Streaming on Plex in November
IP Man Trailer
- Aguirre, The Wrath Of God
- Apocalypto
- Awake
- Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
- Battle Royale
- Blue Mountain State
- Blue Ruin
- Boondock Saints, The
- Bronson
- Children Of The Corn
- Cobbler, The
- Collector, The
- Condemned, The
- Control
- Cube
- Day Of The Dead
- Dead Snow
- Deadfall
- Debt Collector, The
- Derailed
- Detachment
- Devil’s Rejects, The
- Disappearance Of Alice Creed, The
- Dorian Gray
- Drinking Buddies
- Eden Lake
- Fanboys
- Filth
- Fish Tank
- Frank
- Get The Gringo
- Gift, The
- Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)
- Grave Encounters
- Great Debaters, The
- Grizzly Man
- Hannibal
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Heartland
- Heathers
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Hesher
- Horns
- Host, The
- Hunger
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- Hunt, The
- I Spit On Your Grave
- Infiltrator, The
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Let The Right One In
- Lion
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Man From Earth, The
- Mandy
- Merlin
- Midnight Meat Train, The
- Monster
- Mr. Nobody
- Ninth Gate, The
- Odd Thomas
- Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
- Only God Forgives
- Outlander
- Passion Of The Christ, The
- PJs, The
- Pledge, The
- Red Dwarf
- Requiem For A Dream
- Ripper Street
- Road, The
- Season Of The Witch
- Secretary
- Shoplifters
- Short Term 12
- Sisters Brothers, The
- Square, The
- Super
- Super Size Me
- Superhero Movie
- Taboo
- Tell No One
- Timecrimes
- Train to Busan
- Traitor
- Unborn, The
- V/H/S
- Wailing, The
- Wolf Creek
- Youth In Revolt
- Zack And Miri Make A Porno
New Live Channels November 2022
Halloween Plus, Partner: OTT Studio (US)
The best horror movies “screaming” on your TV 24/7. Catch hit scary films on the only channel that goes bump in the night.
ACL Cornhole TV, Partner: Triple B Media (WW)
ACL Cornhole TV is the ultimate destination for fans of Cornhole.
Trailer Park Boys: The SwearNet Show, Partner: Shout! Factory (US, CA)
Take three Trailer Park Boys, add cameras, illicit activities, and profanity. Welcome to Trailer Park Boys: The SwearNet Show.
Craction TV, Partner: Palatin Media (DE, AT, CH)
CRACTION TV – Die besten Spielfilme & Serien für alle Action und Krimi Fans!
Naruto, Partner: Palatin Media (DE, AT, CH)
NARUTO – Das Anime-Franchise!
Top True Crime, Partner: Palatin Media (DE, AT, CH)
TOP TRUE CRIME – Die spektakulärsten Fälle
Last Updated on October 24, 2022.