Now playing on Plex November 2022: Heartbreak Ridge, First Reformed, The Blair Witch Project, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex November 2022 edition.

10 Upcoming PC Indie RPGs and Strat... Please enable JavaScript 10 Upcoming PC Indie RPGs and Strategy Games 2020-2023 | Kaeoi54

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Plex has also added six new channels this month, including Halloween Plus and Trailer Park Boys: The SwearNet Show. Let’s jump right into November 2022!

New on Plex November 2022

Heartbreak Ridge Trailer

Streaming November 2022

1408

American Werewolf In London, An

Blair Witch Project, The

Cashback

Children Act, The (Starts 11/10)

De Palma (Starts 11/21)

Enforcer, The

Excalibur

First Reformed (Starts 11/18)

Fist Of Fury

Four Lions (Starts 11/11)

God Bless America (Starts 11/11)

Green Room (Starts 11/12)

Heartbreak Ridge

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Hunter, The

I Saw The Devil (Starts 11/18)

Industry Did It, The

Into The Forest (Starts 11/7)

Krisha (Starts 11/7)

Kung Fu (classic series)

Last Man Standing

Lila & Eve

Lovers, The (Starts 11/5)

Man Up

Sea Of Trees, The (Starts 11/8)

Spawn

Stir Of Echoes

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Tequila Sunrise

Timecop

Two Lovers

Wicker Man, The

Catch before It leaves in November

Incognito

Janky Promoters, The

Judy

Men Who Stare At Goats, The

Our Idiot Brother

Traitor

Still Streaming on Plex in November

Still Streaming on Plex in November 2022

IP Man Trailer

Streaming November 2022

Aguirre, The Wrath Of God

Apocalypto

Awake

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Battle Royale

Blue Mountain State

Blue Ruin

Boondock Saints, The

Bronson

Children Of The Corn

Cobbler, The

Collector, The

Condemned, The

Control

Cube

Day Of The Dead

Dead Snow

Deadfall

Debt Collector, The

Derailed

Detachment

Devil’s Rejects, The

Disappearance Of Alice Creed, The

Dorian Gray

Drinking Buddies

Eden Lake

Fanboys

Filth

Fish Tank

Frank

Get The Gringo

Gift, The

Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)

Grave Encounters

Great Debaters, The

Grizzly Man

Hannibal

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Heartland

Heathers

Hell’s Kitchen

Hesher

Horns

Host, The

Hunger

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Hunt, The

I Spit On Your Grave

Infiltrator, The

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Let The Right One In

Lion

Lucky Number Slevin

Man From Earth, The

Mandy

Merlin

Midnight Meat Train, The

Monster

Mr. Nobody

Ninth Gate, The

Odd Thomas

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior

Only God Forgives

Outlander

Passion Of The Christ, The

PJs, The

Pledge, The

Red Dwarf

Requiem For A Dream

Ripper Street

Road, The

Season Of The Witch

Secretary

Shoplifters

Short Term 12

Sisters Brothers, The

Square, The

Super

Super Size Me

Superhero Movie

Taboo

Tell No One

Timecrimes

Train to Busan

Traitor

Unborn, The

V/H/S

Wailing, The

Wolf Creek

Youth In Revolt

Zack And Miri Make A Porno

New Live Channels November 2022

Halloween Plus, Partner: OTT Studio (US)

The best horror movies “screaming” on your TV 24/7. Catch hit scary films on the only channel that goes bump in the night.

ACL Cornhole TV, Partner: Triple B Media (WW)

ACL Cornhole TV is the ultimate destination for fans of Cornhole.

Trailer Park Boys: The SwearNet Show, Partner: Shout! Factory (US, CA)

Take three Trailer Park Boys, add cameras, illicit activities, and profanity. Welcome to Trailer Park Boys: The SwearNet Show.

Craction TV, Partner: Palatin Media (DE, AT, CH)

CRACTION TV – Die besten Spielfilme & Serien für alle Action und Krimi Fans!

Naruto, Partner: Palatin Media (DE, AT, CH)

NARUTO – Das Anime-Franchise!

Top True Crime, Partner: Palatin Media (DE, AT, CH)

Top True Crime, Partner: Palatin Media (DE, AT, CH)

TOP TRUE CRIME – Die spektakulärsten Fälle

What do you think of the Now Playing on Plex list for November 2022? What movies playing on Plex are you going to watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on October 24, 2022.