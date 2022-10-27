Horror movies are fun and perhaps too intense for some, but it is that time of year for the genre. October, specifically Halloween, is the time of year people love to scare the crap out of themselves. Horror movies have been a staple of the Halloween celebration for decades.

While Hollywood has improved its movie production over the years, some recent and classic horror movies are still worth watching. While some of the movies on this list aren’t great in terms of effects and production, the story and overall fun are undoubtedly there.

So here’s our 2022 list of ten horror movies you should revisit this Halloween, in no particular order.

1. Stir of Echoes (1999)

“After being hypnotized by his sister-in-law, a man begins seeing haunting visions of a girl’s ghost, and a mystery begins to unfold around him.” The film stars Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Erbe, Illeana Douglas, and Kevin Dunn. IMDb TV

2. Hellraiser (1987)

“A woman discovers her brother-in-law’s newly resurrected, partially formed body. She starts killing for him to revitalize his body so he can escape the demonic beings that are pursuing him after he escaped their sadistic underworld.” Written and directed by Clive Barker, and produced by Christopher Figg, based on Barker’s 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart. IMDb TV

3. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

“Teenager Nancy Thompson must uncover the dark truth concealed by her parents after she and her friends become targets of the spirit of a serial killer with a bladed glove in their dreams, in which, if they die, it kills them in real life.” Written and directed by Wes Craven and produced by Robert Shaye. IMDb TV

4. The Omen (1976)

Mysterious deaths surround an American ambassador. Could the child that he is raising actually be the Antichrist? The Devil’s own son? ” Directed by Richard Donner and written by David Seltzer. IMDb TV

5. Near Dark (1987)

“A small-town farmer’s son reluctantly joins a traveling group of vampires after he is bitten by a beautiful drifter.” Written and directed by Kathryn Bigelow and starring Adrian Pasdar, Jenny Wright, Bill Paxton, Lance Henriksen, and Jenette Goldstein. IMDb TV

6. Friday the 13th (1980)

“A group of camp counselors trying to reopen a summer camp called Crystal Lake, which has a grim past, are stalked by a mysterious killer.” Produced and directed by Sean S. Cunningham, written by Victor Miller, and starring Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, Harry Crosby, Laurie Bartram, Mark Nelson, Jeannine Taylor, Robbi Morgan, and Kevin Bacon. IMDb TV

7. The Shining (1980)

“A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and future.” Produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick and co-written with novelist Diane Johnson. IMDb TV

8. The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

“A lawyer takes on a negligent homicide case involving a priest who performed an exorcism on a young girl.” Directed by Scott Derrickson and starring Laura Linney and Tom Wilkinson. The film is loosely based on the story of Anneliese Michel and follows a self-proclaimed agnostic (Linney) who acts as defense counsel representing a parish priest (Wilkinson) accused by the state of negligent homicide after he performed an exorcism. IMDb TV

9. They Live (1988)

“They influence our decisions without us knowing it. They numb our senses without us feeling it. They control our lives without us realizing it. They live.” Written and directed by John Carpenter, based on the 1963 short story Eight O’Clock in the Morning by Ray Nelson. IMDb TV

10. The Others (2001)

“A woman who lives in her darkened old family house with her two photosensitive children becomes convinced that the home is haunted.” Written, directed, and scored by Alejandro Amenábar. It stars Nicole Kidman, Fionnula Flanagan, Christopher Eccleston, Elaine Cassidy, Eric Sykes, Alakina Mann, and James Bentley. IMDb TV

