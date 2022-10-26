Leaving Netflix November 2022: Last chance to catch a few older TV shows

A few titles, including quite a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in November 2022 — fortunately, you have at least a week and a half before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

While the list is shorter than most other months this year, there are still a few good shows leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch the From Dusk Till Dawn, Goosebumps, and Stargate SG-1 seasons (and much more). For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is also your last chance to watch From Dusk til Dawn, as well as all five seasons of Everybody Loves Raymond and the newer Matrix movies.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in November 2022.

November 1

From Dusk Till Dawn: Seasons 1-3 🇨🇦

Mossad 101: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

November 9

Everybody Loves Raymond: Season 1-5 🇨🇦

November 11

If Anything Happens I Love You 🇺🇸

November 13

Scary Movie 5 🇺🇸

November 14

America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 21-22 🇺🇸

National Security 🇨🇦

Survivor: Season 16: “Micronesia” 🇺🇸

Survivor: Season 37: “David vs. Goliath” 🇺🇸

November 15

Suffragette 🇺🇸

The Green Inferno 🇺🇸

November 18

Donald Glover: Weirdo 🇺🇸

Goosebumps: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

Goosebumps: Specials 🇺🇸

November 20

The Matrix Reloaded 🇨🇦

The Matrix Revolutions 🇨🇦

November 30

Bridget Jones’s Baby 🇺🇸

Clueless 🇺🇸

The Color Purple 🇺🇸

Hancock 🇺🇸

He’s Just Not That Into You 🇺🇸

Ink Master: Seasons 3-4 🇺🇸

Knight Rider 2000 🇺🇸

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10 🇺🇸

White Chicks 🇨🇦

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in November 2022? Are you going to be watching From Dusk Till Dawn or any of the rest before they leave? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on October 26, 2022.