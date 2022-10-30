Looking for iPhone 14 cases? Here are some of the better options out there

Cases are a funny thing. Like almost everything, they are subjective and depend on the user purchasing them. I used to review cases a while back, but that was when I would get a handful of requests for case reviews. Now, I get bombarded by brands asking for case reviews. There are so many that I even stopped reviewing cases for a year or two. This year, there are a ton of new iPhone 14 cases.

Instead of doing several reviews for iPhone 14 cases, I thought I’d compile them all into one post and give you a brief overview of each. I haven’t had time to use every one of these cases but the ones I have; I may leave a thought or two about those. The list below may or may not grow, depending on if other case makers decide to send other iPhone 14 cases my way. So let’s get into these iPhone 14 cases.

*CASES USED WERE USED WITH THE iPHONE 14 PRO MAX,

That is a lot of iPhone cases!

Techaeris iPhone 14 cases for 2022

ZAGG

ZAGG cases are new to me, but the two that they sent, sport D30 Impact Protection and the Denali Snap, was my favorite due to the MagSafe compatibility. Both cases are great, though; I’d love to try other ZAGG cases in the future.

Gear4 Havana

ZAGG 2022 iPhone 14 cases

The stylish Havana case incorporates D3O® into the top, bottom, and corners of the case to protect the most vulnerable areas of your device. Havana is eco-friendly, too: you can remove the bumpers and recycle the case when you’re finished with it. Havana combines free and easy style with serious impact protection and an eco-conscious composition. It has 10-foot drop protection, reinforced top/bottom/corners, antimicrobial treatment, and is made from sustainable materials. It is not MagSafe compatible.

Gear4 Denali Snap

ZAGG 2022 iPhone 14 cases

We named this case “Denali” in honor of the mountain’s tough and enduring indomitable spirit. The MagSafe-compatible Denali Snap case provides serious drop protection—16 feet—with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. The entire back interior of the case is reinforced with D3O®, so you know you’re getting superior protection. It has 16-foot drop protection, enhanced back protection, antimicrobial treatment, is made with sustainable materials, and is MagSafe compatible.

This was one of my favorite cases. I loved the grip and feel, and I love the look of the design. The tactile feedback from the buttons was excellent as well! The black version does pick up fingerprints easily.

Rhinoshield

Rhinoshield is yet another new brand to me. The company sent their Solidsuit and Clear case for review, and they are both excellent. But my preference is the Clear case with MagSafe. I love the button customizability, a very cool idea.

Solidsuit

Rhinoshield 2022 iPhone 14 cases

SolidSuit is our revved-up take on the traditional phone case. We precisely molded our signature ShockSpread™ material into a one-piece shell and added a premium finish to the back. Add a pop of color with customizable buttons.

Our ShockSpread™ material is super tough, making it incredibly difficult to break. This is because the material is able to resist larger forces. This same property means the case provides a tight fit, preventing your phone from falling out during an impact.

However, for a strong material, ShockSpread™ is surprisingly flexible. This means that the case bends slightly for easier installation without permanent loosening. This case comes in standard or MagSafe versions.

Clear Case

Rhinoshield 2022 iPhone 14 cases

Rhinoshield does not provide a whole lot of info on its clear case, but it is unlike any clear case I have used. I was expecting a more pliable material, but the case is rather rigid. That’s not bad, but it makes the case very slippery and hard.

I feel it offers excellent protection with the same customizable buttons and camera ring as the company’s other cases. I used the MagSafe version, and I think Rhinoshield is telling the truth here when it says it’s the most powerful MagSafe magnet on the market. This thing holds extremely well. This has been one of my favorites and maybe my top pick out of this list, maybe.

Catalyst

We’ve used Catalyst in the past, and they make some excellent cases. Last year, I used a Catalyst case for a good portion of the time, and I loved it.

Influence

Catalyst 2022 iPhone 14 cases

IMPACT PROTECTION TESTED TO MILITARY STANDARDS – Designed to survive 2.5X higher drops than military standard (MIL-STD-810G – 3m/10ft), but you won’t drop it using the lanyard included to secure it and go hands-free or the optional Crux Gear Accessories to prevent accidental dropping

30% LOUDER SOUND – Great for video/audio calls or playing music, only case designed to minimize background noise

PATENTED ROTATING MUTE SWITCH – No more broken nails or digging your fingers into a dirty, grimy hole to turn the sound on/off. This case comes in standard and MagSafe-compatible versions.

Crux

Catalyst 2022 iPhone 14 cases

IMPACT PROTECTION TESTED TO MILITARY STANDARDS – Designed to survive 2.5X higher drops than military standard (MIL-STD-810G – 3m/10ft), but you won’t drop it using the lanyard included to secure it and go hands-free or the optional Crux Gear Accessories to prevent accidental dropping.

33% WIDER SLIP-PROOF CORNERS – An anti-slip grippy textured design with 33% wider corners to protect iPhone edges from bumps and scratches. Made of durable, flexible TPU for easy and repeated installations without in-molded stress cracking at corners.

COMPATIBLE WITH MAGSAFE – Reliable connection when using MagSafe Wireless Charging and MagSafe Accessories* with the case on the device.

This case was a comfy fit in my hand, and I liked its raised edges around the display and camera. The tactile feedback of the buttons was excellent.

Otterbox

Otterbox is the longstanding name in this group. They have always produced some excellent cases, though my one beef is that some of them have a stiff button feel. That is the story for 2022 as well, but that does not make them bad; they’re still great and offer premium protection.

Defender XT

Otterbox 2022 iPhone 14 cases

Looking for legendary protection? You’ve found it with the rugged MagSafe phone case, Defender Series XT. The premium rugged design displays clean lines with a comfortable grip that guards your iPhone 14 Pro Max against serious drops, dirt, scrapes, and bumps. And built-in magnets snap to MagSafe chargers and accessories.

Built rugged yet thin for a comfortable grip

Protective 2-piece design with port covers to keep dirt out

Seamlessly interacts with MagSafe chargers & accessories (magnets built into case)

Lanyard attachment built into the case

Optional holster available

Works with OtterBox screen protectors

Commuter

Otterbox 2022 iPhone 14 cases

Get moving with Commuter Series, the thin iPhone 14 Pro Max case that keeps your phone safe from drops and bumps. A silver-based antimicrobial additive is integrated into the case that helps inhibit microbial growth and defends the case exterior against many common bacteria. Wireless ready, it works with both Qi charging and MagSafe (no magnets in case). A pocket-friendly profile with robust defense and added grip combine to ensure you keep going mile after mile.

Dual-layer defense

Port covers block dust and dirt

Works with wireless and MagSafe charging pads (no magnets in case)

Pocket-friendly design

Secure grip

Lasting antimicrobial properties to protect the case

Strada

Otterbox 2022 iPhone 14 cases

The premium leather case features a book-style folio cover and includes a slot for cards or cash. Pocket-friendly and wireless-ready, iPhone 14 Pro Max Strada Series works with both Qi charging and MagSafe (no magnets in case). The magnetic latch adds a distinctive touch on a protective case that’s crafted to command attention.

Cardholder

Genuine leather

Works with wireless and MagSafe charging pads (no magnets in case)

Magnetic latch

Pocket-friendly design

5G compatible materials

I have attempted to use these folio-style covers in the past, and they do not sit well with me. I’m sure those who use these and love them will love this one. I did not.

Symmetry+

Otterbox 2022 iPhone 14 cases

This trendy iPhone 14 Pro Max case shows off iPhone’s sleek design and is developed for seamless interaction with MagSafe. All of your phone’s buttons, features, and functions work flawlessly while durable protection shields against drops, bumps, and fumbles. And the one-piece design is easy to install.

Ultra-sleek design

Built-in magnets seamlessly interact with MagSafe chargers and accessories

Simplify with OtterBox cases, power and accessories for MagSafe

Raised edges protect the camera and screen

5G compatible materials

Lasting antimicrobial properties to protect the case*

Limited lifetime warranty and hassle-free customer service

Classic Otterbox, good deal, good feel, and nice build.

Otter + POP

Otterbox 2022 iPhone 14 cases

Otter + Pop Symmetry Series is the slim iPhone 14 Pro Max PopSockets case integrated with PopSockets PopGrip that expresses your style. The PopGrip presses flat to slip easily into pockets and works seamlessly with Qi wireless charging. The case is easy to remove and install and the PopTop switches out to change up your look.

Integrated swappable PopGrip

Swap your top

Wireless charging compatible

Pocket-friendly design

For those who love Pop Sockets, this is the one. I love my MagSafe, so this was not remotely an option.

UAG

UAG has been around for a while now, and they remain one of my favorite, if not my favorite, case maker. I have not gone a year since 2014 without having at least one UAG case for my iPhone. The design is not for everyone, but I love it, and they always have great tactile feedback on their buttons.

Lucent

UAG 2022 iPhone 14 cases

Designed with mobility in mind, our Lucent case is featherlight and impact-resistant. Features include a durable co-molded design for increased shock absorption and a raised screen surround to shield the display from scratches or drops. A built-in magnet module locks your phone in place for seamless MagSafe charging compatibility. Wrapped in a chic opaque look, the Lucent series provides elevated slim protection for your phone.

Co-mold PC & TPU for thin protection

Chic opaque look shows off your phone

Protective screen surround. Integrated lanyard anchor (lanyard not included)

16 ft. Drop Protection (4.8 meters)

This is a good, simple, and protective case with MagSafe and a great button feel.

Metropolis LT

UAG 2022 iPhone 14 cases

Enjoy the new design of the unstoppable 360-degree coverage Metropolis series. Constructed with premium, industry-leading Kevlar®, this series merges functionality and protection in perfect harmony. Featuring an impact-resistant core, enhanced corner protection, integrated lanyard anchor, and folio cover. Along with multiple card slots in the microsuede-lined inner tab of the case, you can bring your essentials along for the ride.

Lightweight, premium Kevlar® material provides industry-leading protection

Protective folio cover with 2 card storage with optional hand-free viewing.

Impact-resistant core with enhanced corner protection

16 ft. Drop Protection (4.8 meters)

Civilian

UAG 2022 iPhone 14 cases

Civilian Series protective cases are engineered with our HyperCush™ technology to dampen and disperse the energy created when a mobile device collides with another surface. Simply put, it cushions your precious phone when it slips out of your grip. Our patent-pending, lab-tested design is created by layering two shock-absorbing materials with a dynamic hexagon pattern. Civilian is a modern, rugged phone case for the modern wanderer in search of discreet protection.

Engineered with our HyperCush™ technology

Traction grip. Oversized tactile buttons

Integrated lanyard anchor (lanyard not included)

20 ft. Drop Protection (6 meters)

The UAG Civilian is one of the company’s nicest cases. Great protection, it’s well built, and great button feel. It only misses MagSafe compatibility.

Essential Armor

UAG 2022 iPhone 14 cases

The Essential Armor Series with MagSafe accessory compatibility iPhone 14 case is light in your hand and heavy on protection. Essential Armor gives is built for the minimalist who wants maximum protection. It covers your iPhone with an ultra-thin ergonomic design, reinforced corner protection, an outer debossed lattice pattern, and an unmistakable UAG aesthetic. Completing this package is a built-in magnet module for MagSafe charging compatibility so that you can stay charged on the go. Everything about Essential Armor is exactly that—ESSENTIAL.

Ultra-thin ergonomic design

Debossed lattice pattern and an Integrated lanyard anchor (lanyard not included)

Built-in magnet module for MagSafe charging compatibility. Flat contact surface for MagSafe connection. Apple Pay compatible

12 ft. Drop Protection (3.6 meters)

Plyo

UAG 2022 iPhone 14 cases

Our Plyo Series combines reliable military-tested drop protection with a modern polished aesthetic creating beautiful everyday armor and security for your phone. Starring a lightweight construction of a TPU shock-absorbing frame and a PC backplate. Dependable UAG armor shell and impact-resistant soft core. Scratch-resistant skid pads and air-soft corners for cushioning impact. Complete with a strong built-in magnet for seamless compatibility with MagSafe charging. Premium heavy-duty protection with a striking design.

Air-soft corners for cushioning impact

Elevated perimeter. Integrated lanyard anchor (lanyard not included)

Built-in magnet module for seamless compatibility with MagSafe charging. Apple Pay compatible

16 ft. Drop Protection (4.8 meters)

Outback

UAG 2022 iPhone 14 cases

House your phone in our third generation of the Outback Bio series. This lightweight case is made of plant-based plastic that passes a 12ft drop test with no damage. Providing serious real-world protection in a mindful biodegradable package. Now with an interior hollow honeycomb structure for improved shock absorption. Sculpted corners for increased drop protection from accidental drops. Still, count the ergonomic fit and soft touch providing a great-in-hand feel. With the third generation of our Outback series, we see it as a way to stay true to our mission to inspire and influence change toward a more sustainable future.

Raised camera bevel, interior hollow honeycomb structure for improved shock absorption, sculpted corners for reinforced drop protection

Integrated lanyard anchor (lanyard not included)

100% recyclable packaging with soy-based inks, minimal use of non-toxic adhesives & zero plastic

12 ft. Drop Protection (3.6 meters)

The Outback is a very nice case and a great price! I love the look and feel, but it does lack MagSafe, so it was a no go for me.

Dot

UAG 2022 iPhone 14 cases

Keep your phone protected without sacrificing style with our soft-touch silicone DOT case. A fun, elevated dot textured design keeps things light & airy while premium soft-touch liquid silicone feels great in your hand. Protection comes via an impact-resistant core and protective screen surround to shield your display from drops and impacts. The addition of a built-in magnet for fast MagSafe charging compatibility means you can charge on the go. From the gym to the office, to wherever—let your sleek, DOT MagSafe case do the talking.

Sleek button feel with liquid silicone

Enhanced corner protection, impact-absorbing inner bumper

Built-in magnet module for seamless MagSafe charging compatibility. Apple Pay compatible

16 ft. Drop Protection (4.8 meters)

Plasma

UAG 2022 iPhone 14 cases

Plasma Series has a dynamic translucent hexagonal design and boasts serious protection for adventurous individuals. Now with enhanced TPU corner protection and an ultra-lightweight impact frame to shield the device from accidental drops. A low perimeter edge with a tactile grip for more secure handling on the go. Unmistakable signature UAG armor frame. All together, providing definitive protection from the elements while feeling great in your hand.

Low perimeter edge with traction grip. Lightweight construction

Oversized tactile buttons

Integrated lanyard anchor (lanyard not included) for on-the-go functionality

16 ft. Drop Protection (4.8 meters)

Another great case from UAG and a classic but this year, with no MagSafe, it’s a no from me.

Pathfinder

UAG 2022 iPhone 14 cases

Blending in while standing out is our Pathfinder SE Series. Now with more protective features and an updated design. Constructed with an ultra-lightweight PC impact frame, armor shell with impact-resistant core, and a low profile perimeter edge with tactile grip for better handling while you’re on the go. Wrapped in a camouflage design and multiple rivets give your device a unique look. Designed to be resilient to everyday adventures and allow you to go further.

Low profile perimeter edge with tactile grip

Enhanced corner protection and an ultra-light impact frame

Integrated lanyard anchor (lanyard not included) for on-the-go functionality

18 ft. Drop Protection (5.5 meters)

Pathfinder has always been one of my top UAG cases, and that’s no different this year. While MagSafe is nearly a must-have for me, I will forgive Pathfinder for not having it. This is a damn good case.

Monarch

UAG 2022 iPhone 14 cases

New design, new features, still the best case in the game. Monarch series is equipped with 5-layer’s of premium protection: a shock-resistant core, an unmistakable signature armor frame layered with top-grain leather (or Kevlar®, or carbon fiber), a polycarbonate shear plate, alloy metal hardware, and an impact-resistant rubber surround. Along with sculpted corners for reinforced drop protection and a contoured perimeter edge for tactile grip for better handling on the go. Distinctive UAG design with unbeatable UAG protection. Never need another phone case again.

Five layers of protection

Soft impact-resistant core & protective screen surround. Traction grip & oversized tactile buttons

Compatible with Wireless Charging on most 3rd party Wireless Chargers & compatible with Apple Pay

20ft. Drop Protection (6 meters)

Comes with or without MagSafe

Monarch Pro

UAG 2022 iPhone 14 cases

The quintessential, all-terrain, rugged protective case is now available with a built-in MagSafe module. Monarch Pro is equipped with premium materials for premium protection. Starring 5-layers: a shock-resistant core, an unmistakable signature armor frame layered with DuPont KEVLAR® Material, a polycarbonate shear plate, alloy metal hardware, and an impact-resistant rubber surround. Seamless MagSafe charging compatibility. Uncompromised and classic Urban Armor Gear DNA built to go further.

Five layers of protection – layered with industry-leading DuPont Kevlar® Material

Traction grip & oversized tactile buttons. Integrated lanyard anchor (lanyard not included)

Built-in MagSafe module. Compatible with Apple Pay

25 ft. Drop Protection (7.6 meters)

The Monarch Pro is so stinking expensive, but it is by far the nicest and most beautiful iPhone case on this list. It is big but not Otterbox ugly. It is super protective. It has kevlar. It has MagSafe. This case and the ZAGG Clear case are my two favorite cases on this list and take turns on my iPhone 14 Pro Max.

