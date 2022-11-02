Apple AirPods Max prices are reasonable right now

Apple AirPods Max are some of the most expensive noise-canceling headphones on the market, but they do compete well against the likes of Sony and Bose. AirPods Max prices have fluctuated over the past few months but have generally landed back at their MSRP prices.

We looked around the internet to see what AirPods Max prices are doing this week, and we found a few reasonable deals floating around. If you’re looking for a pair for yourself or a gift and need them before Black Friday, these deals might make your day.

Keep in mind Black Friday is coming; these deals may get better once it gets here, but that is also not guaranteed. Here’s a rundown of where you can find these Apple AirPods Max prices. Prices may vary between colors from some of these retailers. Check all your available options; there may be better prices for certain colors.

If you know of any other places where AirPods Max prices are reasonable, please share those with us. You can read our AirPods Max review here. If you don’t have time to read the entire review, you can check out the end of it below.

Price/Value

US$549…OUCH! There is no doubt that the AirPods Max are incredibly expensive. Putting that into some perspective, brands such as Focal, Sennheiser, and others offer far more expensive headphones. So my first reaction was that there was no way Apple could make a pair of over-ears that were worth this much.

Well, value is really a subjective thing. I personally think the AirPods Max are worth the money. The ANC is absolutely the best I’ve ever used, hands down. Transparency Mode is also the best I’ve used on headphones, and I actually use this one.

The sound is stellar and almost perfectly balanced to a neutral soundstage. Of course, you can EQ your music in iPhone settings if you choose to, and Android devices have plenty of EQ options. But I love the soundstage here; the sound is worth the money.

Overall, I think the Apple AirPods Max are worth the price. However, I do think the company could have priced them at US$499 and still made money while giving them a more comfortable price point. But we know Apple, and we know they feel their brand is worth a premium markup.

Wrap Up

Simply put…Apple AirPods Max are all that and a bag of chips. Apple device users will love these for their ease of use, sound, comfort, and features. The Apple AirPods Max are my favorite over-ear headphones as of right now.

Last Updated on November 2, 2022.