Soundcore Rave Neo 2 and Rave Party 2 now available on Amazon

Soundcore is Anker’s speaker and audio division, and they’re making some of the best affordable devices on the market.

The company’s new Rave Neo 2 and Rave Party 2 are now available on Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers. Here’s what both of these devices are all about.

Soundcore Rave Neo 2

“Utilizing a 4-inch woofer and dual 2-inch tweeters, the Rave Neo 2 offers users immersive, rich sound powered by 80 watts of power while producing more accurate treble, clearer mids, and deeper bass. To amplify the booming sound, users can wirelessly link up to 100 compatible Soundcore speakers together using Soundcore’s PartyCast 2.0.”

“The Rave Neo 2 features an updated beat-driven light show. It can sync to the beat of the music while offering various customizable light effects that can be set to match the vibe of the party through the Soundcore app.”

“The compact and lightweight design of the Rave Neo 2 makes it the perfect party machine that users can easily carry to campfires, backyard gatherings, or tailgating at a football game. Its extended 18-hour battery life, IPX7 waterproof rating, Bluetooth 5.3, and 3.5mm aux input allow music lovers to rock the party all night long, come rain or shine. As an added benefit, the Rave Neo 2 also floats when accidentally knocked into the pool.”

Soundcore Rave Party 2

“The second-generation Rave Party 2 comes equipped with dual 4-inch woofers and 2-inch tweeters and a bass radiator. Featuring pumping bass and crisp treble, the Rave Party 2 is powered by 120 watts, but for an even larger party, listeners can wirelessly link up to 100 compatible Soundcore PartyCast speakers, including the Rave Neo 2, Motion Boom Plus, and Flare 2.”

“The Rave Party 2 is sure to get a campfire or tailgate party started with an updated light show that syncs to music. Combined with 16 hours of battery life, an IPX4 waterproof rating, and a 1/4-inch jack for an optional microphone with gain and reverb controls, the Rave Party 2’s portable design with a built-in handle makes it easier than ever to take the party anywhere.”

Pricing and Availability

The Soundcore Rave Neo 2 and Rave Party 2 are available for sale for $179.99 and $229.99, respectively, in Wal-Mart stores around the country and available on Amazon.com/Rave Neo 2 and Amazon.com/Rave Party 2.

Last Updated on November 2, 2022.