Apple hikes Apple One price by US$3

What is Apple One? Apple One is the company’s subscription model for its various services. There are three tiers of the service, Individual, Family, and Premier. Each level offers more benefits than the previous tier, and subscribers are about to pay an extra US$3 across the board for these services.

Here is the breakdown of each tier of service that Apple provides in its One subscription:

Individual includes: Apple Music Apple TV+ Apple Arcade Apple iCloud with 50GB of storage Previous price US$13.95 New price US$16.95

Family includes: Apple Music Apple TV+ Apple Arcade Apple iCloud with 200GB of storage Previous price US$19.95 New price US$32.95

Premier includes: Apple Music Apple TV+ Apple Arcade Apple iCloud with 2TB of storage Apple News+ Apple Fitness+ Previous price US$29.95 New price US$32.95



Apple did not send out a press release, but subscribers should see an email from the company in their inboxes. The email is short and to the point notifying users of the price increase and that their December billing will increase. Apple gave no reason for the price hike in the email to users, but we assume it is due to the current situation with the economy. Goods and services have dramatically increased in just a few months, so we expect more from other services.

Last Updated on November 2, 2022.