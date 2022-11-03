OWC announces Atlas Pro and Ultra series memory cards

OWC is one of my favorite peripheral makers. The company makes solid hardware that is both robust and efficient. OWC has announced a new series of memory cards dubbed Atlas. Here’s the breakdown of the new Atlas series pricing and availability, followed by some descriptions.

OWC Atlas Ultra SD V90

When you have a high-end SD memory card-based workflow or want to use your camera’s maximum video setting allowed by an SD card, the Atlas Ultra SD V90 lets you take it to the Ultra level—built and designed to meet professional content creators’ most advanced use cases, including high burst image sequence RAW photography and high bitrate 4K and 6K video recording. Built for action sports, outdoor/wildlife photographers, individual pro photo and video creatives with advanced cameras and camcorders, and independent/small film production companies using DSLR and mirrorless SD card-based cameras. With a minimum of 90MB/s sustained recording speeds guaranteed, you don’t have to worry about dropped frames or missing footage.

OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress

Whether you’re a photographer using a firmware-updated XQD camera or a filmmaker using the latest camera, there’s a capacity for your need. The OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress is the cost-effective choice for most professional workflow needs, including fast burst RAW image sequences, high bitrate video recording up to 6K on 512GB, and higher capacities. The OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress is perfect for intermediate action sports photographers, intermediate outdoor/wildlife photographers, individual pro photo/video creatives with advanced capabilities, and film production companies using DSLR and mirrorless CFexpress card-based cameras.

OWC Atlas Ultra CFexpress

Perfect for your most demanding video recording and extreme action photography settings. With minimum sustained write speeds of 1300MB/s, you can reliably capture 8K RAW video with your top-of-the-line cinema camera. If you’re an advanced sports or wildlife photographer, the 165GB version is the fastest, most cost-effective solution to clearing your camera buffer and shooting continuously in burst mode. Built for advanced action sports photographers, advanced outdoor/wildlife photographers, professional video content creators, film production companies, and feature film studios using DSLR and mirrorless CFexpress card-based cameras. The OWC Atlas Ultra 325 and 650 are RED APPROVED for V-Raptor and XL Cameras.

OWC Atlas FXR

Revolutionize your capture to ingest CFexpress memory card workflow with Flexible compatibility, Xtreme speed, and travel-Ready convenience. Transfer video footage and photos to virtually any computer or tablet with Thunderbolt or USB port up to 1600MB/s speed. Sized like a debit card and bus-powered, Atlas FXR easily fits into your smallest gear bag. Made for intermediate to advanced action sports photographers, intermediate to advanced outdoor/wildlife photographers, professional video content creators, film production companies, and feature film studios using DSLR and mirrorless CFexpress card-based cameras.

